DWTS Pro May Be Expanding Her Family Exponentially

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro might have plans to have a very big family of her own.

Witney Carson found out that she was pregnant with her first child in 2020, sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers on July 23, 2020.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives,” Carson captioned the post.

On January 4, 2021, Carson announced the arrival of her son.

“After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers,” she wrote. She would later introduce baby Leo to the world.

And while Leo’s first birthday came and went in January 2022, some people are wondering if Witney and her husband Carson McAllister will be adding to their family — and that is the plan.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Answered a Question About Having More Kids in an Instagram Q&A

Carson took to her Instagram Stories to do a fun Q&A with her fans and she chose some questions to answer publicly. One person asked Carson about growing her family.

“How many kids do you guys want?” the fan asked.

“Carson wants 7 kids no joke… I honestly don’t care how many, I’ll just have to take it one year at a time and then decide LOL,” she responded.

While on season 30 of DWTS, Carson was chatting with her partner, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin when she shared that she “seriously might have four [kids],” according to Us Weekly.

Carson is from a family of four — she has three siblings, Cade, Jaxon, and Camry — so having four kids of her own makes sense.

Carson Often Shares Photos & Videos of Leo on Instagram

During the DWTS off season, Carson spends a great deal of time with her husband and their son. Her Instagram feed is full of photos and videos of baby Leo, whom she just adores.

In June 2022, the McAllisters took a trip to Williamsburg where they went out on the water on a sailboat, explored Yorktown, and just took in the beautiful sites.

“We explored Yorktown today by land and sea and it was gorgeous! There’s something about discovering a new place with your family that is just so magical,” Carson captioned one post with her husband and baby Leo on June 14, 2022.

“You have our hearts Williamsburg! We absolutely loved exploring your beautiful city. Until next time,” she captioned another post that consisted of photos of the trip. In one shot, Leo was enjoying a bite of cheese and, in another, he was with his mom on the minigolf course holding on to a blue golf ball.

Carson has not put a timeframe on when she plans on getting pregnant again, but it will likely be sometime after season 31 of DWTS.

READ NEXT: Witney Carson’s Son Leo’s Behavior Dubbed ‘Horrific’