DWTS Pro’s Toddler Taken to the Emergency Room

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister spent part of their weekend in the emergency room at a hospital in Florida.

Weeks after moving from Utah to Florida and settling into their new home, the couple’s 2-year-old son Leo fell ill and needed to be seen by a doctor.

“Rainy Sundays in bed,” Carson captioned a video on her Instagram Stories on July 16, 2023. She then shared a video of a BBQ that she and McAllister had with some new friends they met in Florida. Then, Carson shared a photo of her son sitting on McAllister’s lap. “[And] then we ended up here,” she captioned the post. “Leo boy got a high fever so we took him to the ER,” she added.

Despite feeling under the weather, Leo appeared to be in good spirits as he inspected a tube on his arm.

Witney Carson Says Leo Is Resting After Catching a Virus

In another video, Carson filmed Leo lying on a hospital bed while drinking from a sippy cup. She panned over to her husband, who was seated on a blue chair nearby, holding the couple’s newborn son, Jet.

“ER visits with two kids… it’s a different kind of challenge. So grateful for my partner in this crazy life,” Carson captioned the video, tagging McAllister.

In a subsequent post, Carson said that Leo was spending the day resting.

“He’s resting today. It’s just a virus that will hopefully soon pass. Poor buddy,” the mom-of-two captioned a video of Leo sleeping under a blue blanket.

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister Are Adjusting to Life in Florida

Despite Leo’s sickness, things appear to be going well for Carson and McAllister, who announced their decision to move to the Sunshine State ahead of the birth of their second child.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!! As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. Im embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all,” Carson captioned an Instagram post in March 2023.

Later on in her Instagram Stories, Carson revealed that the family would make the move across the country after her second child was born. Sure enough, Jet was born on May 13, 2023, and the Carson-McAllisters were on the move less than a month later.

“Traded in mountains for palm trees for a bit. We made it! Starting this new adventure with my little family of four,” Carson captioned an Instagram post on June 6, 2023.

Carson has yet to be confirmed for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in May 2023, Carson was asked if she’d be returning for the new season. Her response? “Possibly.”

Carson has been on the show for several seasons and took home the Mirror Ball trophy with Alfonso Ribeiro on season 19. Ribeiro has been confirmed as the co-host for season 32.

