DWTS Pro Shares Heartfelt Message After Season 32 Exit

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is thanking fans for their support just about a week after she shared her decision not to compete on season 32 of the show.

After giving birth to her second child, a son named Jet, in May 2023, Witney Carson decided it was best for her to be at home with her family rather than move to Los Angeles and dedicate herself to work for a few months.

“Thank you for all your kind words of support it means so much to me! I will miss dancing for you all every single week this season but I know it’s the right decision for me and my family right now. I love you all,” she captioned an Instagram Reel on September 4, 2023.

Witney Carson Shared Some Memories From Her Time on Season 31

Carson competed on season 31 alongside Wayne Brady and the two made it to the semifinals. In her Instagram Reel, Carson shared some of her favorite memories from her time on the show with Brady. From there, she shared some special moments that she has had at home in the time since — with her two boys, Leo, 2, and Jet.

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section, almost all applauding Carson for her decision to stay at home with her kids.

“You will never regret your decision. I gave up my career to raise my babies and was a full time stay at home mom for 19 years before returning to the work force. I have zero regrets,” one person wrote.

“Raising your babies is far more important your an amazing dancer but being a mommy and being present is more rewarding because they are only little once,” someone else added.

“Good for you Witney. Our babies are only are babies for so long. We’ll miss you on our tvs but I so respect your decision,” a third Instagram user said.

Witney Carson Announced Her Decision to Sit Out Season 32 in a TikTok Video

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, and their two boys moved from Utah to Florida in June 2023. They have been readjusting to life as a family of four in a new home in a new state, which all weighed in on Carson’s decision to sit out season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it. You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” Carson said in a TikTok video shared to her feed on August 27, 2023.

“Leo is at an age where he needs consistency and dependability and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now,” she continued, adding, “I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for.”

Other pros who won’t be appearing on season 32 include Lindsay Arnold and Louis van Amstel.

