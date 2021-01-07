Why Fans Are Obsessing Over Danni Baird’s Eye on Southern Charm

Southern Charm fans have recently taken notice of Danni Baird’s eye, which appeared to be suffering from a twitch in a December episode.

During the December 10, 2020 episode, fans took to social media to express concern over the reality star’s well-being after she appeared to be dealing with an eye twitch. Although Baird has been a personality on the show since the beginning, her official title is that of a friend rather than a member of the main cast.

Nonetheless, Baird has amassed a loyal following.

Many of her fans are now questioning whether she is doing OK following the episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

Baird Has Not Addressed Her Eye Twitch

@danni_baird girl what the hell was up with your eye ? Are you ok ? Like people are worried — EliGray (@graygellan) December 11, 2020

Baird has not publicly addressed her fans’ concern over her eye, leaving many to continue speculating online.

Some fans have suggested that the twitch could stem from a nervous tick, according to Distractify.

The outlet reported, “Let’s not forget that things are often tense between some of the cast members on Southern Charm and it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Danni was just feeling the standard stress during that time.”

However, a reddit thread fueled by fans speculated whether it could stem from drug use or an eating disorder.

“On reddit, a couple of fans speculated that Danni might have an eating disorder and might be using Adderall as an appetite suppressant, thereby causing the eye twitch,” Distractify wrote. “That is mere speculation, though, and there has been no confirmed evidence of either part of the claim.”

According to Screen Rant, Bair joined the show in 2014 as a friend of former full time cast member, Cameran Eubanks.

Season 7 of Southern Charm Highlights Baird’s Learning Process of Understanding Black Oppression

Southern Charm: Leva and Danni on Tackling the South's History and Kathryn's Racism ScandalLeva Bonaparte and Danni Baird open up to ET about bringing the harsh truths of history to TV on ‘Southern Charm.’ On the latest episode, Leva, Danni and their friends Madison Simon, Venita Aspen and Megan Pinckney attended a meeting calling for the removal of a statue of John C. Calhoun in the center of… 2020-12-06T00:00:20Z

According to Distractify, Baird undergoes a learning process of understanding Black oppression during season 7 of Southern Charm — which was filmed throughout the coronavirus pandemic as well as the nationwide protests spurred from the May killing of George Floyd.

The death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked the removal of many confederate statues across the United States.

During the seventh season of the show, viewers witness the removal of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, a known slave oppressor, from Charleston, South Carolina, according to Distractify.

Baird told Entertainment Tonight that she learned a lot from the experience.

“I took away a lot that day,” she shared with the outlet. “It was really enlightening. I had chill bumps at the statue. It was deep, and I never would’ve thought that would’ve happened that day.”

“Like, I just was there to support…There was a lot of emotion and I hope that people see that,” she added.

E! Online reported that “Calhoun was a fervent believer in slavery and white supremacy.”

“Controversy surrounding Charleston’s Calhoun statue was a main storyline on tonight’s Southern Charm amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality and racial inequality in this county,” the outlet continued.

