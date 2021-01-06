Is Kanye West Dating This Makeup Artist?

Since news broke earlier this week of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s road to divorce, rumors surrounding why they pulled the plug are spreading online — including a bizarre theory involving makeup guru Jeffree Star.

The rumor, which remains baseless, stemmed from TikTok after one user suggested West may have cheated on his wife with Star. The post has since gone viral on Twitter, with many tweeting at the YouTube influencer demanding answers.

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

The claim even landed on the Instagram page of celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, the Insider reported. In an Instagram story, the account appeared to shut down the validity of the theory involving Star, Insider said.

YouTube drama personality Daniel “Keemstar” Keem shared on Twitter his recent text exchange with Star, in which he asked the makeup artist his thoughts on the rumors.

In the screenshot, Star responded “Hahaha” and “I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!”

Reached out to Jeffree Star for a statement based on the allegations that he is hooking up with Kanye West. #DramaAlert 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6xfojGU45 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, January 5, Page Six reported that Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who helped the reality star through her previous divorce from Kris Humphries. The publication said “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Rumor Was Started by TikTok User Ava Louise, Who Previously Went Viral for Her Song ‘Skinny Legend Anthem’

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound – Ava Louise

TikTok user Ava Louise, who previously went viral for her song “Skinny Legend Anthem,” started the rumor on Tuesday, January 5.

Louise uploaded a TikTok showcasing the Page Six article and alluded she had been holding onto information regarding West “for months.” She added in the video that she is not surprised about the divorce, because “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — male beauty guru.”

The TikToker, who Insider described as an “online provocateur who has stretched the truth for viral posts,” indicated that people “in the scene” have known about the scandal for a while. Louise even liked several comments under her posts questioning whether Star was the man involved.

Although Louise told Insider that she can’t provide “concrete evidence” to support her claim, she shared in a follow up TikTok that her friend — a celebrity lawyer based in Los Angeles — met with Kardashian a few months ago and “was given evidence” about the rumor.

Another Gossip Account Suggested That Star’s Geographical Proximity to West Could Be a Sign the Rumor Is True

@pattypopculture Reply to @rebeccaphillips97 These new rumors may have more to them than you think. They are unconfirmed rumors tho. Absolutely nothing is confirmed. ♬ dear katara – L.Dre

A gossip account by the handle @pattypopculture posted another TikTok fueling the rumor, claiming Star’s geographical closeness to West could prove that their alleged relationship is true. According to Insider, both Star and West own homes in Hidden Hills, California.

West has been spending time at his property in Wyoming while Kardashian sorts out the details of their separation, Page Six reported. Meanwhile, Star is now a part-time resident of the state also, Insider added.

A 2011 tweet from Star began to circulate on Wednesday, January 6, which was a reply tweet to the Ye rapper saying, “last night was so fun! xoxo,” Insider reported. According to the outlet, “Star frequently tweeted at A-list celebrities in the early 2010s” and has since deleted the tweet.

No other evidence suggests that the two may be romantically involved otherwise.

