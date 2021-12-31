Denny’s New Year’s 2021-2022 Hours & Menu Near Me: Is It Open?

Happy New Years! For those of us craving a simpler, more traditional meal, or even for those feeling nostalgic who want to spend New Year’s relaxing in those diner-style red booths for the otherwise hectic few days, Denny’s has got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about what the popular restaurant chain is offering this New Year’s.

Denny’s Will Be Open For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2021/2022

Denny’s confirmed in a statement to Heavy that they will be open nationwide for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2021-2022. Whether you’re craving an all-day breakfast, late night bite, or a meal for the whole family, Denny’s will continue to offer both in-store meals, as well as delivery via Denny’s on Demand for the holiday season this year.

Although most Denny’s locations are known for being open 24 hours, several locations around the country have been operating on limited hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While most will still be operating at their staple 24-hour schedule, be sure to check the New Year’s hours of your local Denny’s here.

Lucky for fans of Denny’s popular Turkey & Dressing Dinner pack – which the restaurant chain offered around both Thanksgiving and Christmas – the restaurant chain will be continuing to offer the special meal until January 4, 2022, for both in-store customers as well as delivery via Denny’s on Demand.

In a press release, Denny’s said of the Turkey & Dressing Dinner pack: To celebrate the holidays, Denny’s is offering a limited-time turkey dinner that can be paired with Denny’s classic pumpkin and pecan pies, providing guests with dine-in, carry-out and delivery options for a stress-free holiday dinner and dessert at Denny’s or at home. The meals are made with the same high-quality, flavorful food that guests have come to expect from Denny’s without blowing your holiday budget. Denny’s went on to say that “each turkey dinner is prepared to order and features delicious holiday staples: tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, two additional sides and bread.”

Denny Customers Can ‘Round Up’ For No Kid Hungry

Denny’s is also continuing their eleventh annual tradition of partnering with No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the United States. Until January 4, 2022, Denny’s guests eating in-store will have the opportunity to “round up” their checks to the nearest dollar, and customers ordering online through Denny’s on Demand will have the opportunity to donate $1 at checkout. All proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry.

Guests will also have the opportunity to donate $3 at the register in exchange for an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup.

According to their website, No Kid Hungry is a non-profit which aims to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States. Currently, childhood hunger affects millions of children in the U.S. alone. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in six children have been left facing food insecurity.

Even $1 can make a difference; No Kid Hungry uses the money to ensure children have reliable access to the food they need, including by “supporting school meals programs, providing grants to help people get the equipment they need to feed kids, and advocating for better laws and policies.” As a result, a donor’s support can help provide up to 10 meals for every dollar.

According to a Denny’s press release, Denny’s has donated “close to $10 million to help feed nearly 100 million at-risk children” since the beginning of their partnership with No Kid Hungry back in 2011.

In a statement, Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said of their partnership with No Kid Hungry: