Kevin Gough, Roddie Bryan’s Attorney, Slammed for Comments Made in Court

Kevin Gough is the defense attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of three men convicted in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Gough faced public ridicule during the trial for comments he made before the court, the Associated Press reported, and some on Twitter called him a racist.

The jury found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Bryan guilty of felony murder after lengthy deliberations concluding Wednesday, November 24, 2021, according to CNN.

Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony, CNN reported. Bryan was acquitted on the malice murder charge but found guilty of felony murder. Gregory McMichael was also found guilty of felony murder. Bryan and Greg McMichael face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, according to CNN.

The three men are also facing federal charges. The federal trial is scheduled to begin in February, CNN reported.

Judge Timothy Walmsley ordered the men be held in custody, and CNN reported he would set a sentencing date “in the coming weeks.”

The jury heard two versions of the events that led up to the slaying of Arbery, with defense attorneys for the men claiming they were lawfully trying to prevent a burglary and acted in self defense. Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski countered the defense attorneys’ arguments, saying Arbery was not involved in criminal activity and had no involvement in thefts that had occurred in the neighborhood. She said he did not have a weapon or even a cellphone and did not make any threats toward the men.

“All three of these defendants made assumptions, made assumptions about what was going on that day. And they made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street,” Dunikoski said. “He ran away from them for five minutes. No weapon. No threats. No way to call for help. Didn’t even have a cell phone on him. Ran away from them for five minutes.”

Gough Faced Public Backlash for Comments on ‘Black Pastors’

Defense attorney Kevin Gough asked for “no more Black pastors” in the courtroom last week. Well, the pastors have shown up by the hundreds outside the courthouse today. Some I’m told from as far as Seattle. (And the TV cameras) #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/PyxQ7NKg6h — Emma Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) November 18, 2021

Gough asked Walmsley to remove Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom, making headlines when Gough said “We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here,” according to NPR.

Walmsley gained public support with his response. He was quoted by NPR as saying:

At this point, I’m not exactly sure what you’re doing. I have already ruled on this court’s position with regard to the gallery. And with all candor, I was not even aware that Rev. Jackson was in the courtroom, until you started your motion. It’s almost as if you’re just trying to continue this [request] for purposes other than just bringing it to the court’s attention, and I find that objectionable.

Gough was not the only defense attorney to face public backlash. Laura Hogue, the defense attorney for Greg McMichael, stirred controversy in her closing arguments during the trial for saying Arbery had “long, dirty toenails” and that he was “not an innocent victim.”

