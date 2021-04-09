DMX Cause of Death: How Did the Rapper Die?

Rapper DMX has died after being hospitalized in New York, according to a statement released by his family to the New York Times, TMZ and other prominent news outlets.

What was his cause of death? How did DMX die?

According to NBC New York, the rapper was initially hospitalized in grave condition following a heart attack. TMZ has reported that the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose. He didn’t recover. The New York Times reported that he died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 50, in a hospital in White Plains, New York.

The tragic news came after days of false reports about DMX’s death. According to the New York Times, there was no doubting the claims this time around – tragically, DMX’s family announced his death in a statement. The rapper’s real name was Earl Simmons.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” the Simmons family said, according to the Times and NPR. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The rapper was on life support for a “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” the Times reported. According to TMZ, DMX “had virtually no brain function after he was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes following his OD. Brain function never returned, and by Thursday his organs began failing while he remained on life support in a New York hospital.”

TMZ quoted a rep for DMX as confirming, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.” According to TMZ, the family’s statement also said, “Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Here’s what you need to know:

DMX Overdosed on Drugs, Reports Say

DMX’s lawyer told NBC that he didn’t know what caused DMX’s heart attack.

However, TMZ reported that it was caused by a drug overdose. According to TMZ, the overdose “triggered” the heart attack.

TMZ received conflicts reports at first about DMX’s condition, with one source saying he had “some brain activity” and another describing the rapper as being in a “vegetative state.”

According to TMZ, DMX has had well-known issues with drugs. He ended up in rehab several times, the latest in 2019, according to the entertainment site. He also served time for tax evasion.

The New York Times reported that DMX was in a vegetative state and in a coma before he died.

NBC New York quoted DMX’s attorney Murray Richman as saying the heart attack occurred at DMX’s home at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021. The rapper was rushed to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he eventually succumbed from his medical problems.

“I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had a heart attack, and I’m not sure how it was induced and that he’s on life support,” Richman said at first.

“I’ve spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He’s truly a poet of our time,” Richman said to ABC7. For days fans wondered, is DMX dead or alive after false reports of his death circulated. Sadly, he is really dead.

People Offered Prayers for DMX & Posted Tributes

Before the news came that he had died, people offered up prayers for DMX on Twitter. Here are some of those comments.

“DMX old lyrics are problematic as hell. He’s still iconic though.”

“Sending thoughts and prayers to Rapper DMX for a fast recovery.”

“Prayers up for DMX and the Ruff Ryders and family.”

“Sucks to hear about #DMX Wish em the very best and pulls thru.”

“I always felt DMX’s spirit is so pure, and even though he got caught up in his traumas, his spirit is still intact.”

“I was so happy I saw DMX twice in one year. Growing up I never thought it would happen because I was too young.”

Celebrities also offered prayers. “Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaaan We got shit to do!!! We laughed so hard about how far we’ve made it in life this night. I appreciate you so much for pulling up & and checking on a ni**a. So now I’m tellin you like you told me…This too shall pass…” T.I. wrote.

“Prayers for DMX and his family 🙏🏾💜,” wrote Missy Elliott.

“Prayers up for my brother DMX…” wrote Ja Rule.

According to AllMusic, “Following the deaths of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., DMX took over as the undisputed reigning king of hardcore rap. He was that rare commodity: a commercial powerhouse with artistic and street credibility to spare.” He was born in Mount Vernon, New York, on December 18, 1970.

After news broke that he had died, the tributes flowed. Here are some of those comments:

“dmx and prince phillip rolling up together gotta be a sight to see.”

“RIP DMX.”

“dmx bein gone dont sit right w me.”

“Real ones are eternal. Rest in Power DMX.”

“DMX was one of the many voices of my teenage years. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. #ripdmx”

