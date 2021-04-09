Is DMX Dead or Alive? Rapper’s Death Reports Are False But Condition Is ‘Deteriorating’

DMX is not dead, and that’s according to his manager, Fox5NY reporter Lisa Evers is reporting on the evening of April 8.

Evers wrote on Instagram that DMX is NOT dead. She spoke to his friend and manager Craig Maurice Brodhead. She posted that good news after unconfirmed reports circulated widely on Twitter that DMX was dead. She wrote:

“I just spoke with @craig_maurice_brodhead longtime friend & manager of @dmx Mr. Brodhead just left @wphospital and says #DMX is still on life support but his condition is deteriorating rapidly. He says the rumors he has been removed from life support are false. #hot97 @hot97 #fox5my @fox5ny.”

“RIP DMX” trended fast on Twitter as thousands of people assumed that DMX was dead on April 8. However, the unverified report came from a site called The Saint, which offered no proof for the claim. Fans poured out their heartbreak in the tweets, but, again, DMX is still with us. There was no credible source reporting that rapper DMX had in fact died after his hospitalization in New York. But that didn’t stop the death hoax from going viral.

Several prominent journalists immediately expressed doubt on April 8, 2021, that DMX is dead, pointing out that there was no evidence he had died – and that was before Evers’ report.

Philip Lewis, a senior editor with the Huffington Post, attempted to calm the flames on Twitter quickly, writing early on that there was no confirmation that DMX had died. “Yikes. So Luenell posted and deleted a IG story that DMX died and it appears outlets rolled with it,” he wrote. Luenell is a comedian. Lewis added, “I’ve seen a tweet from an account with no source, details. And an IG post from Luenell (which isn’t enough by itself).”

Lewis concluded: “He’s in bad shape, but it not clear to me that he’s passed yet.” Sites that are normally quick to report celebrity deaths, such as TMZ, have not reported that DMX died.

Well-known journalist Yashar Ali also expressed great skepticism about the death claim, writing, “I have not seen any reliable news organizations report that DMX has passed away. I know he’s in bad shape but there has been no official confirmation of his passing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Luenell Updated Her Instagram Post to Clarify What She Meant

Luenell’s first post, and now her second pic.twitter.com/CyWK69N2Fi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2021

It appears that some of the confusion stemmed from the wording of a post in Luenell’s Instagram story. Luenell originally wrote on her Instagram story, “It is over. My friend is gone. Soar w/ the (bird). Join the best that ever did it. RIP…DMX.”

She then updated her story to say, “When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you, the body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the Lord’s arms. That’s what ‘I’ call gone. I’m sorry to all. #DMX.” That post is still available in her Instagram story.

In other words, she appears to have been saying that DMX was gone because he’s in a coma/vegetative state, not that he is dead.

The day before, Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan was criticized on Twitter after tweeting “Rest in Paradise DMX” before deleting the post, Newsweek reported. DMX was in grave condition with his family nearby at the time but was not dead. However, according to Newsweek he has “little to no brain activity.”

The Rapper Was in Grave Condition After a Heart Attack

It’s clear that DMX is in very bad shape, but the latest credible reports said he was still alive.

According to NBC New York, the rapper was hospitalized in grave condition following a heart attack.

NBC New York previously quoted DMX’s attorney Murray Richman as saying the heart attack occurred at DMX’s home at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021. The rapper’s real name is Earl Simmons. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York.

“I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had a heart attack, and I’m not sure how it was induced and that he’s on life support,” Richman said.

“I’ve spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He’s truly a poet of our time,” Richman said to ABC7. F

DMX Overdosed on Drugs, Reports Say

DMX’s lawyer told NBC that he didn’t know what caused DMX’s heart attack.

However, TMZ reported that it was caused by a drug overdose. According to TMZ, the overdose “triggered” the heart attack.

TMZ received conflicts reports at first about DMX’s condition, with one source saying he had “some brain activity” and another describing the rapper as being in a “vegetative state.”

According to TMZ, DMX has had well-known issues with drugs. He ended up in rehab several times, the latest in 2019, according to the entertainment site.

The New York Times reported that DMX was in a vegetative state and in a coma.

