Wife Shares Wedding Video, Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband to Death: Cops

Christina Lynn Francis is a Waldorf, Maryland wife who is accused of shooting her Washington D.C. police detective husband, Timothy Eugene Francis, to death not long after sharing their wedding video on Facebook. She then killed herself, sheriff’s officials say.

Police say it’s believed to be a murder suicide. The tragic final posts, which also included a post about the couple’s children, are riddled with typos. “I love you and what we had together,” Christina Francis wrote about the husband authorities say she would soon kill.

“Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and recovered evidence indicating Christina Lynn Francis, 41, shot her husband, Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, and then herself. Anyone with information should contact Det. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. The investigation is ongoing,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

In March, Christina wrote an ode to Timothy on Facebook for his birthday, writing, “HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY TIM! 🎉 Let 50 be the age where life truly gets good. Never older only better. You are something to many but everything to me- I love you..”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say They Found the Couple Deceased Inside Their Home

On November 27 at 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Marylea Court in Waldorf for “the report of two people found deceased inside their home,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

The release indicates that Christina’s father found the bodies.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a family member had been trying to contact his daughter throughout the day and when he did not hear from her or her husband, he went to their house and found them deceased,” the release says.

2. Christina Francis Shared the Couple’s Wedding Video Only Hours Before the Apparent Murder-Suicide

Christina Lynn Francis shared a video of the couple’s wedding on Facebook only a few hours before the apparent murder-suicide.`

She wrote, in a post riddled with typos:

This day meant everything to me. This marriage wasn put together for a great reson. couldn’t more confident and stayed forever not giving up. I love you and what we had together. U you all I even want NEEDED. YOU AND I BELONGED TOGETHEN AND ALWAYS. We had 6 years of experience and nmemories that should have taken presence over everything in everything we did but be got lost in petty shit you believed was a mistake. AMD tests immature. Tim and Christima Francis together.

You can watch the video above.

3. Christina Also Posted a Final Statement About Her Children

Christina’s top post on Facebook was of a picture of her two children. The post is riddled with typos.

“My children aren my pride and joy. I pray they follow never dream trey theh have and I knken theh Jace the strength for it. They are perfect crestionsneho deserve all life has to offer him. I love you both with my heart,” it reads.

Other photos show the beach and the children playing paintball. Other pictures shared on Facebook show the couple on trips together. She also shared photos showing her husband working on the family’s front lawn and grilling out.

4. Timothy Francis Worked in Law Enforcement for Decades

On LinkedIn, Francis, who went by the name Tim, wrote that he had been a detective with “DC government” for more than 20 years, joining the force in June 2000. Before that, he was a deputy with Arlington County from 1997 through 2000.

He had a bachelor of applied science degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and graduated from Howard University in 1989.

He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., according to his LinkedIn page.

5. Neighbors Expressed Shock, Saying They Had Just Seen Christina Walking the Family Dog

Neighbors expressed shock at the news.

Delancey Praylow III told WUSA9 that Christina was walking the dog the afternoon of the murder suicide.

Everything changed a short time later, he said.

“She had just walked past me walking her dog … and an hour and a half later, we heard the police sirens,” he told the television station.

