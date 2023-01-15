Former ‘Bachelorette’s Daring Gown at the Golden Globes [VIDEO]

A former “Bachelorette” wore a daring gown to the Golden Globes that drew attention because of the thigh-high split.

Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, the “Bachelorette” in season 13 of the show, wore a black sequined dress to the 2023 awards show.

Lindsay Abasolo’s Golden Globes dress was a “flowing black strapless gown with a daring thigh-high that drew eyes to her sculpted legs,” Daily Mail reported. “For a touch of sparkle, the bust of Lindsay’s dress had stunning black sequin embroidery.”

The awards show was held on January 10, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. You can see more video and photos of Lindsay Abasolo’s Golden Globes arrival below and here.

Lindsay Abasolo, Who Is Married to Bryan Abasolo, Interviewed Actress Margot Robbie at the Ceremony

Here is a photo from Linday Abasolo’s appearance at the Golden Globes. She paired the gown with a sparkling necklace and wore her hair down. She wrote on Instagram, with a before-and-after video, “Golden globes glamour…more to come! ✨ HAIR: @ken_kandy MUA: @brandyallen STYLING: @styledbyjuliekozak + @renemacuna.”

In an interview for “Extra,” Lindsay Abasolo asked Margot Robbie about whether she will be starring in a future “Ocean’s Eleven” movie.

Lindsay Abasolo posed for photos by herself, although she is married to Bryan Abasolo. In a blog post in July 2022, Lindsay Abasolo addressed why she and Abasolo choose to keep their relationship private. She wrote, in part:

Now, I have addressed the later question on a previous #honestlyrach, but it is time I tackled: where is Bryan? Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business. I am joking…. well half joking. I totally understand the reasoning behind the inquiries, the curiosity, and the interest. We met on a reality television show centered on finding love. The audience became invested in our story, our love, and our future. They watched as two strangers had an instant connection and navigated their way through 30 other relationships to return to each other. They saw the progression from flirtation to doubt to engagement. We not only learned about each other but about our love for one another. In a reality television world that is designed for your relationship to fail, we survived and came out on top. So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017.

Since leaving the “Bachelorette,” Lindsay Abasolo has started a podcast. It’s called, “Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.”

The Golden Globes Tweeted a Picture of Lindsay Abasolo at the Ceremony

Lindsay Abasolo retweeted a tweet by the Golden Globes that read, ‘We’d give @TheRachLindsay our final rose any day 🌹✨ #GoldenGlobes.” It shows the former “Bachelorette” in the gown.

In her podcast, Lindsay Abasolo has created headlines when she discussed the controversy that resulted when Chris Harrison lost his job as “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” host after comments he made in a conversation with Lindsay.

In her “Higher Learning” podcast, Lindsay later criticized Harrison for additional remarks he made to her when he called her and apologized. “During that whole conversation, he had the audacity to question me. During that conversation, he talked over me and at me. During that conversation, his privilege was on display. He never gave me room to talk. And he never gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn’t trying to hear it. He was just trying to be heard,” she said.

Harrison has launched his own podcast, in which he has extensively discussed the controversy. Lindsay Abasolo said she was not asked to be a guest on Harrison’s podcast. “I was not asked and I would not be on it,” she said, according to US Magazine.

