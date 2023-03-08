‘Golden Bachelor’ for Seniors Gets an Update

The “Bachelor” concept is expanding to seniors with a new show in the works called “The Golden Bachelor.”

Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor,” tweeted an update on February 16, 2023, writing, “Major Announcement!!!! The Golden Bachelor is coming!!! #thebachelor.”

The show’s applications are available online already, and a company is doing casting calling, according to The Advocate.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Bachelor’ Producers Are Now Seeking Seniors ‘Looking for Love’

Major Announcement!!!! The Golden Bachelor is coming!!!#thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 16, 2023

The “Golden Bachelor” is currently casting. You can find an application to the show here.

The page says that the producers of “The Bachelor” are seeking seniors who are looking for love. The Bachelor Nation page online also has a tab to apply to the “Golden Bachelor” or to nominate someone for the show.

As for the timeline, in addition to basic biographical questions, “The Golden Bachelor” applications ask people, “Production is scheduled for this summer. Do you have any conflicts During July-August 2023?” They are also asked “Do you have a passport that is valid until August 2024?”

People commented on Fleiss’s comment thread on Twitter. “Omg, when??? I applied and interviewed.. Sure hope this gets going. We seniors know how to do drama, life and sure hope (can wait)… love!!!” wrote one woman.

“I’m here for the senior edition. As long as it’s not and older man dating 20ish girls,” tweeted another.

One Twitter user wanted to know, “does this mean 40’s or 80’s?”

A Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Is Looking Forward to ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Former “Bachelorette” star Josh Murray is one former contestant who is looking forward to “The Golden Bachelor,” according to TMZ.

He told the entertainment site that he thinks older people might really be on the show for the right reasons, seeking a last chance at love as opposed to looking for money or for fame.

According to The Advocate, Pitman Casting Inc. put out a casting call for “The Golden Bachelor,” asking, “Do you know an amazing guy that is a senior citizen? Your dad, grandfather, uncle, brother or friend?” The team is “looking for active, single, outgoing men in their golden years,” The Advocate reported.

“This better be about golden retrievers trying to find love in this cold heartless world,” a person joked on Twitter.

“Thank you. I think you will be pleasantly surprised. Give it a try, if it bombs, which it won’t, I think it will be hilarious. I have already applied. I think us old bugs can entertain and have fun doing it!” wrote another.

One person wasn’t very excited though. “Noooo!!! That’s going to be more boring that Zach’s season is. Get ready for ABC to cancel y’all!” she wrote on Twitter.

But another fan wrote, “Wait! My mom is 67 an absolute babe, single, wanting marriage, and would be amazing TV! I filled out her application but haven’t heard anything!”

A woman wrote, “As a senior woman, I feel uncomfortable with this. Hopefully, all senior contestants will be treated as active, interesting, and fun folks rather than stereotypes. I’m skeptical. I’m a musician, too — look at Listen to Your Heart! Fingers crossed.”

