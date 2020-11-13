Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Spoilers: Did Two Lead Characters Hook Up?!

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiered on Thursday, November 12 during a three-hour crossover event with Station 19. During the episode, fans were shocked to see a flashback of two of the show’s stars kissing!

Beware of MAJOR spoilers below.

Twenty minutes into the Grey’s Anatomy premiere episode, it was revealed that main characters Jo Karev and Jackson Avery hooked up in a flashback, before the beginning of their current COVID-19-driven storyline.

The brief flashback, triggered after Jo and Jackson shared a meaningful glance while working together on a patient, showed the two kissing each other in Jackson’s home. The moment was left as a cliffhanger for the undoubtedly surprised viewers at home before cutting to a commercial break.

A second flashback explained how the two ended up getting together – Jo asked Jackson to have sex with her as a favor, to help her get over her ex-husband, Alex Karev, who left unexpectedly last season. She explained that she needed a rebound, but wanted it to be with someone who she trusted and was safe (and wouldn’t kill her in her sleep, she added).

In the present-day storyline, as Jo and Jackson work together to save their burn victim patient, it’s clear that something went wrong between them as their interactions toward one another remain short and cold.

Another flashback showed the night Jo and Jackson planned to get together. She arrived, casually dressed and already drinking, for a hookup, while Jackson had set up his apartment with wine, cheese, candles, and music, expecting a more formal date. Clarifying that the night was just meant to be a “bridge” for Jo, and not a start to dating, they kissed briefly before Jo began to cry. Though she said she wanted to power through it, Jackson stopped it from progressing further.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.

