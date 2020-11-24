Hal Ketchum Dead: Country Singing Icon Dies at 67 After Battle With Dementia

Hal Ketchum is the country singer-songwriter who died on November 24 at the age of 67. Ketchum’s cause of death was dementia. Ketchum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019. Ketchum’s death was announced in a statement from his wife, Andrea.

A brief statement on Ketchum’s Facebook page on November 24 read, “With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia. May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ketchum’s Wife Andrea Said in 2019 that the Singer Continued to Perform Live Following His Initial Diagnosis of Dementia

In an April 2019 Facebook post, Ketchum’s wife, Andrea, said that the country legend had been battling dementia for some time but had continued to perform. Andrea Ketchum wrote, “Dementia is an exhausting and confusing illness and now it’s time for Hal to stay home with loved ones.” That statement said that Ketchum was happy to be at home with friends and family.

Hal Ketchum – I Miss My Mary 2020-02-24T06:57:49Z

Ketchum told People Magazine in 1998 that he was diagnosed with myelitis, a condition that affects the spinal cord. It can cause temporary paralysis and permanent weakness. Ketchum said that thanks to an aggressive course of physical therapy, he was able to regain the dexterity needed to play music. At the time of the interview, Ketchum recently married his third wife, Gina Pacconi, who was 14 years his junior. Pacconi is quoted in the story as saying that had Ketchum not kicked his drug and alcohol habits, he would not have made a full recovery.

2. A Benefit Concert to Help to Pay for Ketchum’s Medical Bills Was Held in January 2020

In January 2020, a benefit concert to help Ketchum’s family to pay for his medical bills was held in Austin, Texas, in January 2020. A GoFundMe page was also set up by Ketchum’s family. The fundraising page was closed having raised more than $22,000.

One of the organizers of the fundraiser was quoted as saying that Ketchum was known for being extremely generous to other causes which inspired others to return the favor. The blurb on the GoFundMe page, via KOKEFM, read in part, “Hal has sung his last tune for us on this earthly plane of existence. He can no longer tour or make records to support his family. Now it’s time for us to step up and help with the almost insurmountable medical bills and living expenses that are piling up.”

3. Ketchum Sold More Than 5 Million Albums During His Career

Hal Ketchum "Stay Forever"Subscribe to this Country Road TV YouTube Channel…FREE! See clips from your favorite artists from Larry's Country Diner, Country's Family Reunion and more! PLUS…you can watch FULL episodes of your favorite shows on any device! Go to http://www.countryroadtv.com 2020-11-17T12:00:05Z

According to Ketchum’s official biography on his website, he has sold more than five million albums worldwide. Among his most famous songs are, “Small Town Saturday Night” and “Hearts Are Gonna Roll.”

Ketchum said in his People Magazine interview that he was born in Greenwich, New York, and that he lost his mother at a young age to MS. Ketchum said that he first drank alcohol at 15 and gradually moved on to drugs. After a time working as a carpenter, Ketchum was inspired to go into songwriting and moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 1979. Ketchum released his first album, Past the Point of Rescue, in 1991. During that time, Ketchum continued to use drugs saying, “I took pride in having a lumberjack’s constitution. My drug of choice became anything.” Ketchum said that he became sober in December 1997 after waking up one morning with a gram of cocaine in each of his pockets. From there, Ketchum spent 30 days in the Betty Ford clinic as he got sober.

Ketchum married his wife Andrea in 2014.

4. Ketchum Applied His Carpentry Skills to Songwriting Because the Pair are Both ‘Primal Forms of Creativity’

Hal Ketchum Small Town Saturday Night 2020-02-16T04:26:50Z

Ketchum said in a 2007 interview with Blog Critics that he was able to apply his skills in carpentry to songwriting. Ketchum said, “That’s all right brain stuff. It’s all primal forms of creativity and, for me, they come from exactly the same place. There’s no difference and there is no way to differentiate those things. They all come from the same place.”

In a 2009 interview with SongFacts, Ketchum spoke about the writing of his song “I Miss My Mary,” which was written after an encounter Ketchum had with a man in a bar in California. Ketchum said the man talking about the 40th anniversary of when he abandoned his wife and child. Ketchum said that situations like that regularly provide inspiration for songs:

People are full of stories. We all have stories, we all have heartache, and we all have sadness and we all have joy. Golden moments. You never know. I just kind of stay open to it. Have a lot of great dialogues with people. Just kind of occur. Could be on an airplane, could be anywhere. Backstage somewhere. You realize everyone has a story, a child with cerebral palsy, or some great loss in their life, or some great gain. You just never know.

5. Neil Diamond ‘Enjoyed the Heck’ Out of Ketchum’s Album ‘Father Time’

Yesterday's GoneProvided to YouTube by Curb Records Yesterday's Gone · Hal Ketchum Father Time ℗ Curb Records, Inc. Released on: 2008-09-09 Artist: Hal Ketchum Auto-generated by YouTube. 2018-03-02T01:34:54Z

Neil Diamond was a fan of Ketchum’s work telling the singer via The Boot about the album “Father Time” in 2008, “I gave it a real good listen and, you know what, I enjoyed the heck out of it.” Ketchum said in the same piece that he wrote and recorded “Father Time” over a two day period with live musicians on each track rather than over dubbing or pre-records.

Ketchum told The Boot that he met Neil Diamond in Nashville in 1993 and that the pair wrote songs together.

Ketchum said that he wound up playing rhythm guitar on one of Diamond’s albums. Ketchum added, “I went to his house and we wrote a couple songs. I got to play rhythm guitar on a Neil Diamond record which was huge for me. Having Neil Diamond write anything about me is kind of like painting Picasso’s house.”

