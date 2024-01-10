Hallmark Stars Shaken by Actor Adan Canto’s Death at 42: ‘Devastating’

Multiple Hallmark actresses expressed shock and sadness as news of actor Adan Canto’s death spread through the industry on January 9, 2024. According to Deadline, Canto died at age 42 on January 8 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1. Late on January 9, two posts were added to the actor and musician’s Instagram account, including heart-wrenching footage of him singing Bryan Adam’s “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” as his wife accompanied on the piano and their little ones played in their living room.

Most recently, the Mexican-American actor starred as the male lead in the first two seasons of FOX’s drama series “The Cleaning Lady.” When production on a third season began in December, Canto’s health challenges kept him from filming, but he had planned to rejoin the cast later in the season, per Deadline.

Several Hallmark actresses worked with Canto on other TV series and movies, including “Catch Me If You Claus” star Italia Ricci, “Ride” actress Tiera Skovbye, and “A Royal Christmas Crush” star Katie Cassidy, all of whom have expressed their grief over the news of Canto’s unexpected death.

Hallmark Stars Share Memories & Grief After Adan Canto’s Death

Ricci, who co-starred with Canto on the Kiefer Sutherland-led TV series “Designated Survivor” from 2016 to 2019, shared a series of photos of Canto via Instagram on January 9.

“I’m completely lost for words,” she wrote. “He was the strongest person I know in every sense of the word and I am so angry that this happened. No one deserved this less than this sweet, brilliant, kind, and gentle man. Fuck cancer. Fuck. I’m so sorry for everyone hurting at this devastating loss and am beyond heartbroken for his family. You’ll be in my heart always. 🤍”

Skovbye, who starred in the Hallmark series “Ride,” also co-starred with Canto in the 2020 feature film “2 Hearts.” She shared a post from FOX about Canto’s death in her Instagram Stories on January 9.

“This one truly hurts my heart,” Skovbye wrote over the post. “Adan was such a wonderful and kind person. My heart aches for his family.”

Cassidy, who co-starred with Canto in 2022’s feature film “Agent Game,” shared Deadline’s article in her Instagram Stories.

Beneath the featured photo of Canto, she wrote, “WOW. This breaks my heart… So sad, so young and so talented. May you RIP my friend…”

Adan Canto Kept His Cancer Battle & Beloved Family Life Mostly Private

At the time of Canto’s death, his most recent Instagram post had been a photo of himself with his family, shared on Father’s Day in 2022.

As his star rose in Hollywood, Canto shared little about his private life, including his cancer battle. In April 2022, he explained why to Anthem Magazine.

He said, “I like to keep private matters private—the good and the bad, you know what I mean? I enjoy my family. My priority is my family.”

“I kind of compartmentalize Hollywood and family,” he continued. “And that’s not to say that people who expose or put their entire private lives out there are doing it wrong. Everybody’s equipped to living in certain ways and they make their choices accordingly. I just choose to do things in the way that works for me and my family.”

In 2020, Canto made a profound statement about the impact of hardship on relationships during an interview with the Christian Post.

“Hardship is very revealing with relationships, and even with oneself, with one’s relationship with oneself,” Canto said. “It’s easy to live in realities when everything’s in autopilot and moving smoothly. But when hardship knocks on your door, that’s when the truth is revealed either from one’s own character, or the relationships that you’ve been building with the people around you.”

He continued, “It’s invaluable to have a good group of people around you — family, your wife, professional team, people we respect and admired, and to have that inspiration every day. I think it’s really important to have that.”

On January 9, Canto’s wife posted a Bible verse on her Instagram account — Mathew 6:19-21 — and wrote, “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon 💔”