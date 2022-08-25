Hallmark Star Teases a Transformation: ‘I Did a Thing!’

A new social media post by a fan-favorite Hallmark star revealed a fun change with her look. “Christmas Tree Lane” star Alicia Witt showed off a new hairstyle, and her fans loved the change. She shared photos and details on her Instagram page and got a lot of love in return.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witt Was Ready for a Change

On August 24, Witt shared an array of photos on her Instagram page. She teased, “I did a thing!” and the selfie she shared as the first photo revealed her new style. “Very excited to have my hairs cut into an actual style,” she added, crediting a salon in East Nashville, Tennessee for the change.

In May, Witt revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer six months prior. Her cancer was determined to be HER2 breast cancer, and she privately started chemotherapy just weeks before the unexpected death of her parents. She also had a unilateral mastectomy, and testing after her surgery revealed the good news that doctors found no additional traces of cancer.

When Witt revealed her cancer diagnosis, sharing she had been undergoing treatment for some time, she explained she hadn’t wanted to share it publicly until she had good news to share. As the Hallmark star opened up to fans about her cancer diagnosis and treatments, she shared she had used Penguin cold caps in conjunction with her chemotherapy treatments. The cold caps are a product that can help reduce the level of hair loss many cancer patients experience while going through chemotherapy. In her new Instagram post, Witt acknowledged the caps had helped her a great deal.

“I kept most of my hair thanks to the @pensuincoldcapsglobal I wore during treatment this past winter, but the 40% or so that I lost has now grown back with a passion,” she noted.

The Hallmark Star Teased She Was in Desperate Need of Hair Help

As she debuted her new hairstyle, Witt also explained that the hair growth had been a bit chaotic. “All those short hairs were having their own party beneath my hair that stayed with me the whole time.” She added that the situation resulted in “a ‘do that would be only appropriate if I wanted people to run after me all day shouting ‘beetlejuice! beetlejuice! beetlejuice!’”

The Hallmark star promised the third photo in her Instagram post would prove her point on that front. Indeed, the snapshot showed that Witt’s hair was perhaps in need of a stylist’s touch of care. The finished look was a little shorter than what Witt often chooses for her style, and the fresh bangs and chin-length tresses beautifully framed her face.

“Beauty inside and out,” commented fellow Hallmark star, Cameron Mathison.

“Super cutie patootie!” declared a fan of Witt’s.

“It absolutely looks great Alicia. You always look beautiful. It brings out your eyes,” another fan wrote.

“Great cut, Alicia! Looks fabulous, and really suits you!” shared someone else.

Witt’s haircut did not bring a massive transformation for the Hallmark star. Despite that, fans all seemed to concur it was quite flattering and provided the perfect change from what she had before.