Cameron Mathison & Wife Vanessa Celebrate Monumental Milestone

GAC Family and Hallmark star Cameron Mathison took to Instagram recently to share some fantastic memories with his fans. Although many of his fans have followed him for years, through his adventures on “All My Children,” “General Hospital,” Hallmark and now GAC Media, they may not realize one very interesting detail about his personal life. He just hit a significant milestone with his wife Vanessa Mathison and he wanted to make sure everybody could help them celebrate it.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mathisons Are Celebrating a Big Anniversary

On July 27, Cameron posted a very special message on his Instagram page. “20 years of marriage,” his caption began. “240 months of morning coffee together, 1043 weeks of cherishing each other, 7035 days of togetherness, 175,320 hours of love, and 1 beautiful family,” he continued. The post contained two photographs, and fans loved both of them. The first one showed Vanessa and Cameron in a close embrace as they stood on a balcony that overlooked an incredible bit of scenery. The second photo was from the pair’s wedding day 20 years ago.

Cameron’s post caption continued, “Happy anniversary my love. I have no idea how you’ve put up with me for 20 years.” On July 28, Cameron shared another Instagram post highlighting his anniversary. He shared a short video montage showing how he and Vanessa celebrated their big day. The actor also noted the “real celebration” would be an upcoming trip to the Philippines. For now, they celebrated by going to Nobu to enjoy a day eating fabulous food, sharing drinks, and soaking up the sun’s rays while holding hands on the beach.

Vanessa Shared an Incredible Wedding Day Video

Vanessa posted about the big anniversary on her Instagram page too. “20 years ago today I married my best friend and love of my life,” her caption began. Along with the sweet caption, Vanessa shared a video montage of moments from the couple’s wedding day 20 years ago. She added, “there have been ups and downs but I can’t imagine doing life with anyone else but you. I love you forever.” Cameron commented on her post admitting, “I honestly can’t believe it’s been 20 years. So so grateful for you.”

Fans, friends, and colleagues commented on all the Instagram posts with sweet notes about the anniversary. Soap star Jacob Young wrote, “Congratulations you beautiful people! Here’s to many more!” and other soap opera entertainers like Don Diamont, Lindsay Hartley, Eva LaRue, and Laura Wright posted notes or celebratory emoji as well.

“Aww happy annniversary @cameronmathison @vanessa.mathison true love is the best thing in the world! Happy you have each other,” a fan gushed.

“Happy Anniversary! I love how you honor your wife!” praised another supporter.

“Wow beautiful couple thanks for sharing. I used to have a crush on ‘Ryan’ but then I started following you and I truly admire you,” someone else noted on Vanessa’s post. “He is so lucky to have such a beautiful soul by his side. Too [sic] many more happy years.”

Another commenter congratulated Vanessa and Cameron and included a handful of clapping hands emoji. “Wonderful couple beautiful family. A fine example in todays world,” which was a sentiment it appeared many other fans felt as well.