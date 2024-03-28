Where Was ‘An Easter Bloom’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “An Easter Bloom,” premieres on Saturday, March 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Aimeé Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and to see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘An Easter Bloom’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

Part of Hallmark’s Spring Into Love movie line-up, “An Easter Bloom” was filmed in an area of Canada that is no stranger to Hallmark: Vancouver, British Columbia. The FTIA (Film and Television Industry Alliance) reported that the movie was filmed in the region around January 29, 2024. It was produced by Timeless Pictures (“Dating the Delaneys,” “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows”) and directed by Anthony C. Metchie (“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane,” “Make Me a Match”).

Robyn Bradley who plays Grace in the movie shared the trailer.

Lily Lawson shared her experience of being on the set of her first Hallmark movie and how she made a new friend.

“On my last day on set, This sweet kitten ( Ninja) was waiting for me to take her home,” she wrote. “I knew I was getting a kitten somehow, she was showing up in dreams lol I just didn’t imagine it would be this special ❤️🫶🏾🐈‍⬛”

Hallmark Jenny, also known as Hallmark Channel’s Chief Fan Officer, shared that Hallmark and Dayspring are working together “with the goal of inspiring, enlightening, and lifting up viewers by celebrating a life focused on #faith.”

Dara from Dear Hallmark interviewed Benjamin Hollingsworth on their podcast and talked about their faith, since the actor plays a pastor in the movie.

“For those of you who have been following me for a while, you know that my relationship with Jesus is something that is very important to me,” Dara wrote. “In my latest interview with Benjamin Hollingsworth, there was space made to talk freely and candidly about what my faith has looked like these past few months. Thank you @hollingsworthb for the gracious conversation.”

You can see the full video below, in which Benjamin Hollingsworth makes a special appearance to discuss his newest film.

Play

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s official synopsis for the movie reads, “A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost.”

Aimeé Teegarden portrays Amanda in the movie. According to her bio, she’s well known for her role as Julie Taylor on the TV series “Friday Night Lights,” which aired from 2006 to 2011. She has also appeared in various films and TV shows, including “Scream 4,” “Prom,” and “Star-Crossed.” Teegarden’s work also includes Hallmark works like “Christmas Class Reunion,” “Autumn in the City,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” and more.

Teegarden is deeply passionate about fitness, participating in events such as the 2016 Chicago Spartan Race. Additionally, she’s on the host committee for the ocean conservation group Oceana and supports No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA), which focused on reducing the overpopulation of dogs and cats in Los Angeles city shelters.

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Derrick in the movie. According to his bio, he’s appeared in various TV series such as “Code Black,” where he portrayed Dr. Mario Savetti, “Suits,” “Cold Case,” and “The Tomorrow People.” Hollingsworth has also starred in movies like “Joy Ride 3: Roadkill” and “The Joneses.” He’s been a big hit among fans for his role in “Virgin River,” and was recently in Hallmark’s “The Santa Summit.”

Hollingsworth enjoys watching the Toronto Maple Leafs and he plays hockey himself during his free time in Los Angeles. He’s also collaborated with Habitat for Humanity and is passionate about supporting homeless shelters.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Frances Flanagan (Lori)

Robyn Bradley (Grace)

P. Lynn Johnson (Constance)

Eva Tavares (Effie)

Scarlett Tupper (Young Amanda)

Jesse Moss (Craig)

Jen Oleksiuk (Tiff)

Drew Henderson (Samuel)

Grant Vlahovic (Don)

Lily Yawson (Gladys)

Cadence Compton (Little Girl)

Laura Adkin (Young Grace)

Stefania Indelicato (Competition Announcer)

Madeleine Kelders (Competition Judge)

Robert Egger (Tom)

Sophie Sedlacek (Young Lori)

Avril Nickolls (Young Constance)

Kazuko Arthur (Lacey)

Alozie Larose (Teen Boy)

David Russell James (Grieving Dad)

