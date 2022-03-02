‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ Earns 2 Major Film Award Nominations

Hallmark’s series “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” recently received two major film nominations. The nominations were from the Canadian Screen Awards, and the winners will be announced on April 10, 2022.

Candace Cameron Bure & Niall Matter Both Received Nominations

In an Instagram post, Bure shared that both she and Matter were nominated. Bure received a nomination for Lead Actress in a TV Movie and Matter was nominated for Lead Actor in a TV Movie. Both nominations were for “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part.”

Bure wrote, “What an honor! Thank you @thecdnacademy for the nominations for Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a TV Movie. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Till Death Do Us Part 🙏🏼🙌🏼✨ We couldn’t have made these movies without our incredible producers @jimheadjr @muse_entertainment @realmartinwood @hallmarkmovie and of course, our sleuthers! Thank YOU for always watching!! @aurorateagardenmysteries #cdnscreenawards”

You can see the full list of television nominees here.

Matter is competing for “Best Lead Actor, TV Movie” against Ben Lewis from “The Christmas Setup,” Emmanuel Kabongo from “Death She Wrote,” Luke Humphrey from “I Was Lorena Bobbitt,” and Corey Sevier from “Love in Translation.”

Bure is competing for “Best Lead Actress, TV Movie” against Paula Brancati from “Death She Wrote,” Samora Smallwood from “Death She Wrote,” Dani Montalvo from “I Was Lorena Bobbitt,” and Jennie Garth from “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story.”

Interestingly, Yannick Bisson — who starred in “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” before he left and Matter took over — is nominated for Best Lead Actor, Drama Series, for his role in “Murdoch Mysteries” on CBC. And Melani Scrofano, who just starred in “Welcome to Mama’s,” is nominated for Best Lead Actress, Drama Series, for her role on “Wynonna Earp.”

Despite the nominations for Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” did not receive a nomination for “Best TV Movie.” Those nominations went to “The Christmas Setup” (which aired on Lifetime), “The Color of Love” which aired on Lifetime, “Faith Heist,” “I Was Lorena Bobbitt,” and “Midnight at the Magnolia.”

The Winners Will Be Announced on April 10

The winners for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards will be announced on April 10, The Hollywood Reporter shared. Canadian Screen Week will take place from April 4-10, 2022.

The Canadian Screen Awards are considered to be Canada’s equivalent to the United States’ Emmy Awards and Oscars, The Globe and Mail reported. They’re known as the most prestigious TV and film awards in Canada.

When Bure announced the news, many fans, colleagues, and friends joined in to share their congratulations.

Danica McKellar wrote, “Congratulations!! 👏👏👏”

Lacey Chabert replied, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!”

Lexa Doig, who also stars in the movie series, wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Laura Osnes wrote, “Ahhh, congrats! How exciting!”

Rachel Cakes wrote, “Amazing !!!!! We know good stuff when we see it here in Canada 😉”

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations!! you deserve it you are one of the best actresses in the world 👏👏👏❤❤👏👏👏👏🙌”

The movie the nominations are from, “Til Death Do Us Part,” premiered in June 2021. Aurora and Nick got married in this episode, and you can see Aurora’s dress in Heavy’s story here. You can read Heavy’s review of the movie here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup