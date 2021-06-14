‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part’ Review

The latest installment in the Aurora Teagarden mystery series premiered on June 13 on the Hallmark Channel.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” was one of the most exciting films of the series to date, with Aurora preparing to walk down the aisle while figuring out if her father, or one of his friends, had something to do with a decades-old murder.

From the close-to-home nature of the murder to the wedding excitement to the sparks flying between Aurora’s divorced parents, this movie kept Sleuthers on their toes from start to finish.

Follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

This article will have SPOILERS for “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part.” Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers.

Clues and Easter Eggs

The plot of “Til Death Do Us Part” isn’t very reliant on physical clues. After all, physical evidence can be hard to come by with a murder that’s over 20 years old. Instead, the detectives on the case (and of course Nick, Aurora, and her reporter friend, Sally) focus on a group of friends who were with the victim the night he died.

That group of friends happens to include Aurora’s father, Charles Teagarden, who’s in town for Aurora’s wedding. When Aurora begins to suspect that her father is lying to the police, she can’t help but wonder….could her father have had something to do with the murder?

Of the men who were with the victim the night he was killed, two of them have a motive. One of the men, Brendon Poole, hired the victim to help manage his investments and ended up losing over half a million dollars. The other, Ted Cranford, worked with the victim and competed with him over clients. Cranford and the victim got into a physical fight the night of the murder.

Aurora has a memory of seeing her dad drag a half-unconscious man out of her house and into a car when she was a teenager. As it turns out, that man was the murder victim. Aurora’s father comes clean, to her and to the police, and says he was just trying to protect his friends because he knows they had nothing to do with the murder.

Sleuthers with keen attention to detail may have caught an Easter egg in the film! During one scene, Aurora is working at the library and carrying a book called “Candace’s Playful Puppy.” The children’s book is not a prop! It’s an actual book written by Candace Cameron Bure herself.

Union, Reunion, & Betrayal

In “Til Death Do Us Part“, Aurora finds herself wondering what the secret to a lasting marriage is. Seeing her divorced mother and father back together and getting along so well, she questions how anyone can make marriage work if they couldn’t.

Aurora asks her dad what happened between him and her mother. He says they grew apart at a time when he was slowing down and working less and she was speeding up and starting her business. He tells Aurora, “a marriage that lasts is no mystery. It’s a choice that two people make and keep making every day.”

When Aurora exchanges vows with Nick, she echoes her father’s wise words. “I promise to choose you every day for the rest of our lives,” she tells Nick before they share their first kiss as husband and wife.

Speaking of kisses, Aurora’s parents share a kiss before the wedding ceremony! It seems that they’ve chosen each other all over again.

There is also plenty of betrayal in the film. A woman named Lydia McGraw comes out of the woodwork to say that she was engaged to the murder victim before he ended things and disappeared. She says she had reason to think he was seeing another woman.

So…Whodunnit?!

When a navy blue pickup truck tries to run Aurora and Nick off the road, they know that whoever was driving doesn’t want them solving the mystery. At first, Aurora thinks it was Lydia, the ex-fiance of the murder victim, but then realizes the car that almost hit her had a specific sticker on it.

The car is traced back to Dennis Shenkel, one of her father’s closest friends. Detectives search Dennis’s house and find the murder victim’s watch…in his wife Pamela’s nightstand. Aurora and Nick both find this fishy and separately conclude that Pamela Shenkel was having an affair with the murder victim.

Add in the fact that Pamela was working at the construction site where the body was found at the time of the murder and…case closed. Pamela confesses to the crime.

When Is the Next Aurora Teagarden Mystery Coming?

A trailer for the next Aurora Teagarden mystery has been released. The next film, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder” will premiere on August 22.

If you missed “Til’ Death Do Us Part“, you can watch it again on June 15 at 8 pm ET.

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure Wants Her Kids to Date People Who ‘Love Jesus’