Baby On Board: Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty to Be a Dad Again

Longtime Hallmark star Brant Daugherty learned he’s going to be a dad again, thanks to a newsflash from his two-year-old son.

Brant and his wife, fellow actress and screenwriter Kimberly Daugherty, told E! News on October 5, 2023, that they’re expecting their second son on New Year’s Day 2024. They also shared the cute story of how Brant got the news from their firstborn, Wilder, and talked about how much they’re looking forward to expanding their family.

Brant Daugherty Says ‘We’ll Be Okay’ Juggling 2 Young Children

To share her pregnancy news with her husband, Kim created a gift box with the words “bun in the oven” written on it and then handed it to their son Wilder, she told E! News.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy.’ And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him.”

Brant recalled, “My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!”

But once he figured out what was going on, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum said was very happy but not shocked, telling E! News, “We had been trying, so the surprise didn’t blow my mind, but it was exciting.”

On October 5, the Daughertys — who have co-written several movies together including UPtv’s “Christmas Movie Christmas” — also spread the news by each sharing family photo via Instagram, with Kim cradling her baby bump and Brant carrying Wilder on his shoulders.

Brant captioned his post by writing “Us and our boy…s ❤️” while Kim wrote, “Daugherty, party of 4. 🥰”

Kim admitted to E! News that she’s a little nervous about having two little ones at the same time, but Brant said he’s not as worried.

“We think we’ll be okay,” the “#XMAS” star said. “There’s two of us and there’s two kids, so the math is working in our favor so far.”

Kim countered, “Wilder’s two, so he shows his age sometimes, and I definitely look at Brant and say, ‘How are we possibly going to do this?’ I know we will, and, generally, Wilder has been a very, very easy child and is very well-behaved and good-natured.”

After experiencing some nausea during her first trimester, Kim said she’s feeling better. Now their biggest challenge is picking a name, they told E! News.

“We discuss it in short bursts and then ignore it for some time,” Brant laughed. “We both come to the table every once and awhile with some ideas and we shoot each other down and we retreat to our corners wounded to figure out some new options. Nothing’s the winner yet, but the winner may be in the list.”

Brant Daugherty Missed His Firstborn’s Birth Because He Was Filming a Hallmark Movie

Brant first appeared on Hallmark in 2016’s “Mingle All The Way” and has starred in many rom-coms since. He met his future wife, Kimberly Hildago, via a dating app and three years later, in June 2019, they married at a public garden in California where her parents and grandparents also married, according to People.

In March 2021, Brant actually missed their son Wilder’s birth because he was stuck filming the Hallmark movie “The Baker’s Son” with Eloise Mumford.

“We were about six weeks out of the due date when I got a call that they had (this) movie for me,” he told Media Village. “My wife and I talked it over and (decided) that I should do the movie. We were hoping that he would come a few days after his due date, so I’d make it back in time for the birth.”

“I don’t want to say ‘unfortunately’ because I have an amazing son out of it, but he didn’t wait for me,” Brant continued. “I was in Victoria, B.C., filming while Kimberly was in Los Angeles giving birth a week early. I missed it… It was one of those things I had to make my peace with before leaving. We knew it was a possibility, but Kimberly had her family to help and take care of her, so I knew she was in good hands.”

Brant told Access Hollywood that missing the birth was “heartbreaking,” but his sister-in-law let him be there virtually via FaceTime.

He said, “Bless her heart. She held the camera up for an hour while it all happened.”

Brant’s unlikely to be filming again come New Year’s Day, but he does star in one of Hallmark’s original Christmas movies this year called “Joyeux Noel,” co-starring Jaicy Elliot and premiering on October 29.