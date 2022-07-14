Cameron Mathison’s Family Celebrates Major Milestone

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison took to Instagram recently to share a sweet tribute to his daughter. The actor has been married to Vanessa Arevalo since 2002, noted The Famous People, and they have two kids, Leila and Lucas. Leila recently had a significant birthday and her dad gushed over her as the family celebrated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leila Turned 16 Years Old

Cameron’s Instagram post included a video montage of Leila throughout the years. The Hallmark star shared she was celebrating her 16th birthday, and he noted in his hashtags that she’s a daddy’s girl. “We parents say this a lot, but I honestly cannot believe it,” he began in his caption. “Leila, you light up every room you enter, and your incredibly kind heart is something to be so so proud of,” he continued.

The video montage beautifully combined snapshots of Leila as a young child as well as a teenager. There were quite a few photos showing her with her dad, including a time she walked a red carpet with him, as well as her brother. Family trips, quiet moments, professional photos, and sweet candids gave fans a glimpse into the teenager’s life as well as Cameron’s deep love for his daughter. His caption continued, “You never cease to amaze me Lulu. Love you more than words can say. Happy 16th birthday my love.”

Fans Flooded the Birthday Posts With Well Wishes

The “General Hospital” and “All My Children” star also posted a still snapshot in a separate Instagram post showing him with Leila. The newly minted 16-year-old had her eyes squeezed shut and one arm over her dad’s shoulder as he looked at the camera with a smile. “Lots of love for this one today, and everyday,” he wrote. Fans and entertainment industry colleagues flooded Cameron’s posts with birthday wishes for Leila.

Soap opera colleagues Melissa Claire Egan and Marcus Coloma both commented with heart emoji, and both Lindsay Hartley and Don Diamont commented with celebratory emoji. “Gorgeous! Just like her parents. Happy Sweet 16 Leila!” commented one person. “You are entering the TIME OF YOUR LIFE!” shared someone else, and another fan questioned, “Where did ur little girl go?” Another comment read, “Looks like she’s a beauty, inside and out. Good job!” Cameron took the time to reply to many of the comments with emoji indicating his appreciation for the birthday wishes and sweet sentiments.

While celebrating a child’s 16th birthday is a big milestone in any family, Leila’s birthday may seem especially meaningful for the Mathison crew. Several years ago, Cameron was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, noted Media Village. He had surgery in October 2019, and fought hard to overcome the diagnosis. The experience has changed him, he has noted, and he continues to work on his health as his cancer remains in remission. Cameron also faced the death of his mother, in October 2021, and navigated some career shifts as Hallmark’s “Home & Family” was canceled. He joined “General Hospital,” and became part of a growing list of Hallmark stars working with GAC Media. Cameron is known, in large part, for his big smile and positive personality, and it looked like celebrating his daughter’s birthday was all about joy and setting aside any other life challenges for a bit.