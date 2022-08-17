Cameron Mathison & Debbie Matenopoulos Launching New Talk Shows

Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos are known among Hallmark viewers for their former daytime talk show, “Home & Family,” which was canceled in March 2021. Now the two former co-hosts are launching separate “daytime talk shows” of their own on an app helmed by Great American Media.

Debbie Matenopoulos Will Share Recipes & Lifestyle Advice Twice a Week

According to a press release that GAC Media sent to Heavy, the new app — called Great American Community — will launch on Monday, September 26 with 15 series from well-known TV hosts and stars.

The app is a free direct-to-consumer app that can be downloaded in mobile app stores and watched on any connected device, like a tablet or phone. The app is the brainchild of Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media and former CEO of the Hallmark Channel.

Matenopoulous will be hosting a series on the app, with several episodes available as soon as it launches. Her series is called “The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos,” and it features “delicious easy-to-master recipes, fashion and beauty advice, and all the tips and tricks she has learned in her two-decade career being a television host and lifestyle expert.”

She’ll have new episodes airing every Monday and Friday starting September 26.

Cameron Mathison’s Series Will Focus on Healthy Living & Even Include a Christmas Flair

In a press release sent to Heavy, GAC Media revealed that Cameron Mathison’s series will include “organizing Christmas decorations” along with other healthy living topics.

His series is called “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison.” The series premiers on September 26, and thereafter will have new episodes every Tuesday and Sunday.

GAC Media describes the series this way: “Cameron has always had a passion for learning more about creating a healthier life and brings that knowledge to this series dedicated to a healthier you from the inside out.”

‘Home & Family’ Guest Stars Are Also Launching Series on the App

Frequent guests on “Home & Family” are also launching their own series on the app. Larissa Wohl will be launching “Giving and Caring,” where she focuses on animal adoptions and heartwarming shelter stories.

Kym Douglas will be launching “Beauty and Blessings” with skin care and fashion tips.

Shirley Bovshow kicks off “Eden Living,” where she focuses on landscape artistry and gardening.

Maria Provenzano will share baking and cooking tips on “Everyday Celebrations.”

Lawrence Zarian will share fashion tips for women “of every shape and size” on the series “A Beautiful Life.”

“Home & Family” was canceled on Hallmark during its ninth season, shortly after the show had returning following a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Variety first reported the news, sharing a statement from a spokesperson with the Hallmark Channel:

The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication.

The time slot was replaced with encores of popular sitcoms.

