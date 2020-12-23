Inside Candace Cameron Bure’s Marriage to Husband Valeri Bure

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure have been married for more than 20 years. After first being introduced by a Full House co-star, the two now have three grown children and run a winery together. Their instant connection has grown into a lifelong romance.

Candace Cameron Bure & Valeri Bure Were Introduced by a ‘Full House’ Co-Star

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure were first introduced more than 20 years ago by Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on Full House, HuffPost reported. It was the final year of Full House and Coulier was playing in a charity hockey game. He invited the whole cast to the game and mentioned to great Russian hockey players: Valeri Bure and his prove Pavel Bure.

Cameron Bure said: “I went with Lori Loughlin and we sat there and were looking at these two really cute boys — two cute men, I guess — on the ice, and I was like, ‘I want to meet that one, the blonde one,’ which was Val. And that was it.”

The two went on a date the next day and got engaged less than a year later.

Valeri Bure Was a Professional Hockey Player from Russia & Now Runs a Winery with His Wife

Valeri Bure was born in Moscow, Wide Open Country reported, and moved to North America in 1991 after Pavel Bure started his hockey career. Valeri Bure played for Russia in the Winter Olympics and a number of professional teams. He retired after a back injury and now he and Cameron Bure operate Bure Family Wines.

In 2016, the winery was making about 700 cases a year. Valeri Bure said the wines were high-end and everything was done by hand without any cutting of corners, NHL reported.

Valeri Bure said about the winery in Napa Valley: “I look down and there’s a vineyard below. Our vineyard. And I can’t believe this little kid from Russia, having all of this. It is … unbelievable… It just does not get any better. Being out there on the patio is one of those moments when you just stop, take it all in and go, ‘Wow.'”

The Bure Family Wines’ company label is modeled after Valeri Bure’s great-grandfather, who was a watchmaker to the Russian czar, NHL reported.

They Have 3 Adult Children

The Bures have three adult children: Maksim, 18, Lev, 20, and Natasha, 22. Their son Lev Bure proposed to now-fiancee Taylor Hutchison in August. Now Cameron Bure is helping them plan their wedding.

In 2016, Natasha Bure was on The Voice, but she was eliminated in mid-October, Today reported.

Cameron Bure told Us Magazine that her husband makes her laugh a lot.

“He’s just such a bold person,” she said. “We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children”

The Quarantine Made Their Marriage Stronger

Cameron Bure said that the 2020 quarantine had made her marriage stronger and showed her she was away from her family too much. She said that she and husband Valeri Bure traveled a lot normally, and spending more time together during quarantine had really grown them as a couple, Us Magazine reported.

We both travel so much. So we were like, ‘This might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us… I’m really grateful that it’s the one thing that I can look at 2020 — as crazy as this year has been and difficult — and I’m so grateful for my family time because I’ve reevaluated my work schedule, the time that I’m away from my family, and realized that that was not a good balance for me. So I’m thankful that it happened in that way because it’s made our relationship stronger.

She told Us Magazine that they’ve had rough patches at times, like any other marriage. “There’s no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage. … You just hang in there and stick with it,” she said.

She also said that since Valeri Bure is a natural-born leader, she has a more submissive role in the marriage.

“My husband is a natural-born leader,” she said. “I quickly learned that I had to find a way of honoring his take-charge personality and not get frustrated about his desire to have the final decision on just about everything. I am not a passive person, but I chose to fall into a more submissive role in our relationship because I wanted to do everything in my power to make my marriage and family work.”

Flirting Is a Key Part of Their Marriage

Earlier in 2020, Cameron Bure posted a photo on Instagram that showed her husband with his hand on her breast. In an interview with the Confessions of a Crappy Christian Podcast, Cameron Bure said she couldn’t believe people were so critical of a photo taken after 24 years of marriage, E Online reported.

“You know what guys? I’ve been married for 24 years,” Cameron Bure said. “I’m a Christian, my husband’s a Christian, and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years… The fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work and why I’m not bored. And this is something to be celebrated.”

She joked about the “handsy” photo: “He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about,” E Online reported.

She said that after her son Lev got engaged, she advised him to keep having fun together, Cameron Bure told Today.

“Keep dating each other through the whole marriage, keep having fun together,” she said. “…You don’t have to stop flirting and stop having fun because you’ve been married. That’s part of what keeps the marriage going.”

She told Us Magazine that the keys to a happy marriage include: “Love, respect, communication and keeping a healthy and active interest in your spouse’s passions. We all grow and evolve. It’s important to make sure you do that together.”

Cameron Bure said that producers had once suggested the idea that she and her family be part of a reality TV series, but she didn’t think they were really interesting or dramatic enough for that.

