Candace Cameron Bure’s Family Approached About Doing Reality Show

Candace Cameron Bure is a favorite among Hallmark fans. The popular actress is very busy and even left The View because she realized that she just couldn’t do everything on her plate. She recently revealed that she and her family were once given the opportunity to do a reality TV series.

She & Her Family Were Asked To Do a Reality Series

In an interview with Us Magazine, Candace Cameron Bure said that producers had once suggested the idea that she and her family be part of a reality TV series. She didn’t expand on which producers asked or what network the show would have been on. She said that she and her family decided the idea wasn’t right for them.

She said: “Over the years we were approached for reality (TV), but like a long time ago and it just wasn’t something that worked for us. I’ve never been approached for a Housewife anything, nor have I ever seen a Housewives show. So, don’t think that one’s for me.”

When asked if she would ever consider doing a reality show about her family, Cameron Bure said she wasn’t really interested in the idea.

“No, I don’t think so,” she said, laughing. “…I don’t think we’re interesting enough to have a reality show around us. No, I really don’t. I think we’re pretty boring in that way.”

No doubt, some Cameron Bure fans will be disappointed by the news. A reality series starring her and her family could be quite popular.

Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure have three children. Natasha is 22, Lev is 20, and Maksim is 18. They’re going to spend a quiet Christmas together this year, Today reported.

She’s Had Reality TV Experience Before

DWTS Season 18 FINALE : Candace Cameron Bure ‏& Mark – Dancing With The Stars 2014 FinalsWe Will Update Videos DWTS Season 19 Here : http://www.youtube.com/user/DWTS19?sub_confirmation=1 2014-05-21T02:54:19Z

If Cameron Bure and her family ever decided to get involved in reality TV, it wouldn’t be completely new territory. Cameron Bure was on Dancing with the Stars Season 18. She and partner Mark Ballas ultimately finished in third place in 2014. In 2019, Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, said she would love to be on Dancing with the Stars too.

The Voice 2016 Battle Natasha Bure vs Riley Elmore Cry Me a River 2016-10-12T23:18:41Z

In 2016, Natasha Bure was on The Voice, but she was eliminated in mid-October, Today reported.

Her Son Recently Got Engaged

Cameron Bure’s son, Lev Bure, proposed to now-fiancee Taylor Hutchison in August.

Cameron Bure posted excitedly about the news on Instagram, writing: “She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍. We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged ! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

Her son Lev is just 20, but he’s the same age that Cameron Bure was when she got married.

Cameron Bure told Today that they have a backup plan in place in case COVID-19 affects their wedding plans.

Cameron Bure told Us Magazine that she wants to be there unconditionally for her son, Lev Bure, and his fiancee Taylor Hutchison. “We will want to be a part of [their] lives, want to be a part of the grandkids’ lives. I don’t want to do anything to rock the boat. I just want to be there to support,” she said.

She Said the Quarantine Showed Her That She Was Away from the Family Too Much

Candace Cameron Bure told Us Magazine that the pandemic was testing her marriage in a good way. She said that she and husband Valeri Bure traveled a lot normally, and spending more time together during quarantine had really grown them as a couple.

She said that by being together so much, they had started focusing on what was working well and what they needed to work on. By evaluating these things and spending more time together, their relationship has grown stronger. And now she knows that she needs to spend more time with her family overall.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule