Candace Cameron Bure Launches New Project With Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is starting a new partnership with Hallmark. But this one is very different from the one where she was starring in movies for the popular network.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Working with One of Hallmark’s Subsidiaries

This time around, Bure isn’t working with Hallmark Media or the Hallmark Channel. Instead, she’s launched a new line at Walmart in partnership with Hallmark’s subsidiary, DaySpring, BizJournals reported.

Bure is launching a line of devotionals, housewares, and decor that will be sold at Walmart. The collections have just recently started selling at select locations.

When she announced the news on Instagram, Bure wrote: “It’s official 🎉 my new Walmart x Dayspring Collection is finally set in-stores at @walmart and I could not be happier about it!! I would love for you to check out your local Walmart and if you see the collection, take a photo, post it here, and tag me so I can see it!! If you’re not seeing it in-stores where you live DON’T WORRY, you can always click the link in my bio 👉🏼…”

The collection is sold on Walmart’s website online. Some of the items for sale include a booklet of “100 Pass-Along Notes to Share the Love,” a One Step Closer desk calendar, a One Step Closer devotional, an ornament book, a “Stay Salt” T-shirt, a weekly scheduler desk calendar, a “Beautifully Broken” devotional, coffee mugs, Christmas wrapping, inspirational wall decor, promise boxes, inspirational doormats, and more.

While her line with Walmart and Dayspring is brand new, this isn’t Bure’s first project with DaySpring. In May 2018, DaySpring Cards announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Bure. You can still purchase items from that collection today. Some of the items are also listed on Hallmark’s website.

What’s different about this new collection is that it’s exclusive to Walmart, according to a press release.

Bure said in a statement: “I’ve created my dream collection with Walmart and DaySpring and I’m so excited. I love this collection because it’s fun, it’s bright and my inner DJ Tanner is just screaming inside with all the color coordination!”

The Announcement Came Shortly Before Bure’s Controversial Interview

The announcement came shortly before Bure’s controversial interview that went viral nationwide. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked if GAF holiday movies might include same-sex relationships in the future, Bure said: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Bure later said in an Instagram post that the interview didn’t cover everything she had said.

“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included,” she wrote, “that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

Bure’s first Christmas movie since leaving Hallmark for Great American Family aired right after Thanksgiving. The movie is called “A Christmas … Present” and also stars Marc Blucas.

