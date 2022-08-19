Candace Cameron Bure Blasted As ‘Unhinged & Dangerous Rhetoric’

A recent string of Instagram stories shared by GAC Family and Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure prompted a significant response from people. The posts were religious in nature, which is not uncommon for Bure, but the information she shared may not have struck the chord she intended.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Recent Social Media Post of Bure’s Caught a Lot of Attention

As Reddit detailed, the series of stories included eight slides in total. It was a reshare of an Instagram post by former Hillsong Church pastor Sam Collier, as she tagged his Instagram handle on the first slide. She also commented both “Thank you” and “Amen” on his initial post.

“A prophetic word for influencers and high capacity leaders (Christians) with a very significant or massive public or private platform,” the series began. The next slide read simply, “Revival is in the air.” The third slide detailed that, “Nationally and internationally God is collectively raising up and releasing His army into the World… God says, ‘Many of you have been and will begin to experience some of the worst spiritual and physical attacks you have experienced for the last 10 years.’”

Another slide read, in part, “Do not give up. This is not a sign from me to stop. This is the enemy attempting to get you to abort the baby. To quit. To leave, right before the breakthrough.” The series continued, “You have been trusted with much, it is time for that ‘much’ to impact the World in a greater way for the Kingdom.”

Bure’s Post Prompted a Significant Amount of Criticism

Those on Reddit who commented on Bure’s Instagram post were largely stunned by its contents. Nearly 300 comments poured in, and few, if any, were supportive of Bure and what she had shared.

“It is pretty unhinged… Tldr: she crazy, and I thiiiink she thinks she’s a prophet of god????” one Redditor commented.

“I give real side eye when someone says ‘God told me to do this.’ Because those people? Usually pretty nefarious… Some ‘Christians’ in the US are becoming dangerous,” noted another.

“This is some terrorist manifesto s*** and the fact that it is being openly shared by a celebrity with no one looking twice is really scary,” wrote another critic.

“She sounds like she wants to start a new crusade. Unhinged and dangerous rhetoric,” blasted someone else.

“What in the yeehaw persecution fetish complex is this?” questioned another Redditor.

A handful of commenters made jokes out of Bure’s series of stories, and a few others shared stories from their background of growing up in a conservative Christian household themselves. Several people suggested this post of Bure’s was sparked by the recent drama she had with JoJo Siwa, and others suggested it seemed indicative of issues within Bure’s marriage.

Bure has been quite vocal about her conservative religious beliefs for quite some time now. It is not uncommon for her to get pushback on social media from those who feel she is over the top in sharing her religious views, but she shows no interest in backing away from sharing what she believes.