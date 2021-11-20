Matchbox Twenty Singer’s New Album Is Inspired by Hallmark Movies

Rob Thomas, the lead singer of Matchbox twenty, has a new Christmas album called “Something About Christmas Time”. A major source of songwriting inspiration for the album was Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Thomas revealed that when he was writing the album, he would leave Hallmark’s Christmas in July marathon on to get in the holiday spirit. “I’m a Christmas geek, I’m a Hallmark movie geek and my wife is from Queens and she is a Hallmark movie geek,” Thomas told the outlet. He also revealed that he’ll be on the Hallmark float in this year’s Thanksgiving Macy’s Day Parade.

One of the songs on the album, “A New York Christmas,” will appear in the upcoming Hallmark film, “A Royal Queens Christmas.” The film will premiere on Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Meet the Cast of ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’

In “A Royal Queens Christmas,” a prince winds up in the New York City neighborhood of Queens when a local woman asks for his help with a Children’s Christmas show.

The film stars Megan Park (“A Wish Come True,” “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas”) and Julian Morris (“New Girl.”)

According to the film’s IMDb page, the movie was filmed in Toronto, Canada.

A New Hallmark Movie Is Inspired By a Scotty McCreery Song

In the same way that Hallmark movies can inspire music, music can also inspire Hallmark movies! The Hallmark film “Five More Minutes” is inspired by the Scotty McCreery song of the same name. McCreery won “American Idol” in 2011.

The official synopsis for “Five More Minutes” reads, “a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.” The film premieres on November 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Five More Minutes” stars Nikki DeLoach (“A Dream of Christmas,” “The Perfect Catch) and David Haydn-Jones (“A Cookie Cutter Christmas, “Bridal Wave”). McCreery wrote “Five More Minutes” about the loss of his grandfather. Nikki DeLoach has a special connection to the song and the film.

“In the depths of my own grief over the loss of my dad, God brought me this story, this character,” DeLoach wrote on Instagram. “And I was reminded, yet again, that I’m being carried and held. If writing a song could help Scotty feel closer to his grandfather every time he performed it, maybe this movie could help me feel like my dad is never far away too.”

Other Upcoming Hallmark Movies

Here are all the Christmas movies premiering on Hallmark between now and Christmas Day. All premiere times are Eastern time.

“A Christmas Together With You” — November 20th, 8 p.m.

“Five More Minutes” — November 20th, 10 p.m.

“A Kiss Before Christmas” — November 21, 8 p.m.

“The Nine Kittens of Christmas” — November 25, 8 p.m.

“Christmas CEO” — November 26, 6 p.m.

“An Unexpected Christmas” — November 26, 8 p.m.

“Making Spirits Bright” — November 27, 6 p.m.

“Christmas at Castle Hart” — November 27, 8 p.m.

“Time for Them to Be Home for Christmas” — November 27, 10 p.m.

“Christmas in Tahoe” — November 28, 6 p.m.

“The Christmas Contest” — November 28, 8 p.m.

“Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” — December 3, 8 p.m.

“Our Christmas Journey” — December 4, 8 p.m. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

“A Very Merry Bridesmaid” — December 4, 8 p.m. (Hallmark Channel)

“Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” — December 5, 8 p.m.

“A Dickens of a Holiday” — December 10, 8 p.m.

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” — December 11, 8 p.m. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

“A Royal Queens Christmas” — December 11, 8 p.m. (Hallmark Channel)

“Sister Swap: Christmas In the City” — December 12, 8 p.m.

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” — December 18, 8 p.m.

“Christmas for Keeps” — December 18, 10 p.m.

“‘Tis the Season to Be Merry” — December 19, 8 p.m.

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure Calls Out Online Haters