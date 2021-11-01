Candace Cameron Bure CALLS OUT Online Haters

Candace Cameron Bure recently shared an Instagram photo of her with her husband and two eldest children all dressed up to attend a wedding. But she didn’t expect the barrage of negative comments the photo got.

“Wedding season and I am HERE 👏🏼 FOR 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼!!! ❤️💘💖 Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.),” Bure captioned the photo. The Hallmark star and her 23-year-old daughter Natasha are both wearing red dresses in the photo, which some Instagram users pointed out is sometimes considered a wedding guest faux-pas.

“Supposed to avoid red at weddings it’s a power color steals spotlight from the bride,” one Instagram user commented. Bure replied to the comment, writing “different style rules in Los Angeles.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, commenting “while I absolutely love the red, it’s my color, it’s considered a no-no at weddings, along with white!” Bure replied to the comment, assuring the fan that “anything goes in L.A. there were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding.”

Several commenters pointed out that Bure’s husband Valeri and son Lev weren’t wearing socks with their dress shoes. “I don’t get why guys don’t wear socks with a suit. It doesn’t look good,” one fan commented. Bure replied, “in your opinion.”

Bure Called Out Her Haters

After all the comments nitpicking about her and her family’s appearance, Bure served up some of her trademark honesty in the comments. “Don’t poke mama bear 🐻. Some of you still need to learn manners. Don’t like? Scroll through. Some of you ruin the fun of sharing on social media for everyone 🙄,” Bure commented on her own photo.

Not all the comments were negative though. Marilu Henner who plays Bure’s mother in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series commented, “Wow! A family smoke show!!! Xoxo.”

Bure Recently Got Some Hate on TikTok

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Candace Cameron Bure paired audio that says “Maybe I am..am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain” with text that read “when you’re conservative in Hollywood.”

A TikTok user named @chillinbinch criticized the video in a TikTok video. “I feel like this is a good news/bad news situation,” the user said. “The good news is that you are not the villain. The bad news is that is because you are not in the plot. You are not relevant enough for the general public to be concerned about your bad political opinions. I don’t think the average American is sitting around thinking ‘god I hope the ninth most famous person from Full House cares about the right politics.'”

The TikTok video went on to criticize Bure for calling herself “in Hollywood” asking, “what are you booking, a Hallmark Christmas movie?” and joking that she should play television personality Meghan McCain in a biopic.

Another TikTok posted by @vickichanmd depicts a doctor reacting to Bure’s Instagram post criticizing vaccine mandates while the “Full House” them song plays in the background. In Bure’s Instagram post, she states she is pro-medical freedom rather than anti-vax.

