‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Stars Crystal Lowe & Kristin Booth Thrill Fans With Video Update

After two years of begging for Hallmark to bring back the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” mystery movie series, its biggest fans — nicknamed “POstables” — just got the latest clue from cast members that their request may soon be granted.

On October 18, 2023, Hallmark actress and director Crystal Lowe surprised POstables with an Instagram video in which she revealed she was with one of her “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” co-stars, Kristin Booth. The two giddily celebrated the 10th anniversary of the series’ debut, but then amusingly tiptoed around revealing why they were together.

Hopeful their reunion means a new movie is coming soon, fans were overjoyed to see the duo, including one who commented, “I’m so excited to see you two together, it just about makes me cry.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Crystal Lowe Has Shared 2 Teaser Videos for POstables This Month

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered” mysteries center around four quirky postal service detectives — played by Lowe, Booth, Eric Mabius and Geoff Gustafson — who try to find the intended recipients of damaged letters and packages that end up in the Dead Letter Office.

Lowe started out her selfie video alone, sitting on what looked to be the backlot of a soundstage, with lots of picnic tables set up under a large canopy.

Dressed casually in a red baseball cap as she sat at one of the picnic tables, Lowe said, “Hi guys, I heard a rumor that it is the 10 year anniversary of the POstables and ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered.’ So, well, I just thought, ‘I better find my favorite POstable!'”

Booth then leaned into the frame and squealed, “Hi guys!”

Wide-eyed, the two waved to the camera with excitement and Lowe said, “Happy POstable year!”

Laughing, Booth exclaimed, “Happy 10 year anniversary, POstables!”

“We’re back,” Lowe said, and then quickly added, “Together, right now, in this moment. I’m not saying anything else. I’m just saying right now we are together. In this moment. Hanging out.”

Booth mentioned they were in Ottawa before blowing kisses to the camera and saying, “And we love you all!”

According to the Ottawa Film Office, Lowe is in town to direct a Hallmark movie called “Love in High Gear.” ACTRA Ottawa says the movie’s being filmed in the area through October 30. It’s not known if Booth, who moved back home to Ontario from Los Angeles several years ago, is there for that or another project.

Their reunion video came 10 days after Lowe posted another mysterious Instagram reel for POstables. Her October 8 post showed her raising her eyebrows coyly and then clinking glasses at a restaurant with someone who remained anonymous, as the classic Stevie Wonder song “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” played in the background.

Text over the video read, “Guess who I was with last night?” and many fans commented that it had to be Booth.

In the caption, Lowe wrote, “I’m very very happy! I love this person…that’s all I will say”

Crystal Lowe & Kristin Booth’s Reunion Sparks Hope That a ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie is Coming Soon

Play

Lowe and Booth’s reunion has renewed buzz among POstables who’ve been campaigning for a new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie ever since the last one was released in 2021.

Though it started out as a Hallmark Channel series in 2014, the network scrapped the show after the first season and decided, instead, to produce “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movies for its Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, per Parade. The 13th movie in the franchise, “The Vows We Have Made,” premiered in October 2021.

In hopes of keeping the franchise going, POstables are known for launching letter writing campaigns, per the Alameda & Downing fan blog, in which they mail requests for another “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie to Hallmark executives and filmmakers.

Fans who caught wind of Lowe and Booth’s reunion video could hardly contain their excitement on Instagram.

One wrote, “We love you too and the #POstables can’t wait to see you back where you belong – in new SSD movies 🤞😘”

“So happy you two gorgeous ladies are together in Ottawa,” another fan wrote. “Hoping and praying this is a good sign…love you so much and hope to see you again with Eric and Geoff in SSD!”

Hallmark Execs & Stars Have Encouraged POstables Not to Give Up Hope

When the number of mystery movies Hallmark was producing dipped in 2022, POstables got particularly nervous that “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” was no longer a priority for the network. But at a Television Critics Association event in August 2022, Variety reported that Hallmark programming executives gave fans hope that their requests had been heard loud and clear.

Hallmark Media president Wonya Lucas, who recently announced she’s leaving her role as Hallmark Media president by year’s end, said at the time that another “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie could still happen.

“The fandom and the passion for that franchise is unusual, and so we listen,” Lucas said.

In February 2023, while Lowe was working behind the scenes on “Dance Moms” as part of Hallmark’s new Make Her Mark program, she addressed fans’ concerns during a casual Instagram Live session, insinuating that she knew something might be in the works.

Without sharing any specific details, she said, “SSD fans, do not give up hope. Let me tell you that. Hope is in the air. Everywhere.”

“Trust the timing, ladies and gentlemen,” she continued, using a phrase from one of the movies that POstables have since adopted as they wait for a new movie. “I want you to make sure you constantly think of that when you think of SSD and just know that hope is not gone. That’s all I’ll say.”

In April, Mabius had to clarify comments he made during an Australian TV interview that caused a fan frenzy because it sounded like he’d confirmed a new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie was in the works. Rather, he later said, he was simply hopeful it would happen someday soon.

Over the summer, Lucas gave POstables the best indication yet that a new movie is likely. She has since announced she’s stepping down from her role at the network by year’s end, but in June she told the U.S. Sun that her team was “pretty excited” about the continued fandom around “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”