Danica McKellar Announces New TV Role

Hallmark star Danica McKellar recently revealed to her fans that she just wrapped up a new TV role. She filmed for this role shortly after completing a Christmas movie for Hallmark.

Her New Role Is for a TV Series on ABC

In an Instagram photo, McKellar shared her new hairstyle and wrote: “I’m kinda digging my updo hairstyle for my new gig on @homeeconomicsabc. 😋 I usually wear my hair down, but what do you think?? .. Wishing you all a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!! 💕”

She hinted about the project earlier this week on Instagram, writing: “I’m working on a super fun project this week that I can’t talk about just yet… but it’s a guest role on an awesome show and a different kind of character for me…! 🤗”

On Saturday, August 28, she revealed a few more details about her new role in an Instagram story.

McKellar said in her video:

I just finished my episode of “Home Economics” on ABC which will air October 13. It was a blast. Everyone on the cast and crew: such a delight, so much fun. I love my character, which is a really different kind of character for me. But we’re not saying anything yet about her character, so I can’t tell you anything yet! But, tune in October 13, Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. on ABC. And I can’t wait for you to see it.

McKellar previously shared that she was filming a Christmas movie for Hallmark. She shared an Instagram story with a quick video of the set decorated for Christmas and wrote: “Can’t share much about my Christmas movie yet, but this won’t give away much… 😉🎄”

The movie is currently called “You, Me, and the Christmas Trees,” and Benjamin Ayres is her co-star. She also revealed that her son and her mother will appear in a small Easter egg during the film.

‘Home Economics’ Is Filming Its Second Season

ABC’s series, “Home Economics,” is filming its second season. The series premieres on September 22.

If you want to catch up before McKellar’s guest role, you can watch the first season on Hulu.

The show stars Topher Grace, who also executive produces the series, ABC shared on its website. ABC’s synopsis explained that the show “takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.”

The series stars “Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.”

The first season premiered on ABC in April 7, 2021, as a midseason entry. It was renewed for a second season in May, which is now premiering just a few months later in September. The first season had seven episodes, and season 2 is expected to have eight episodes.

