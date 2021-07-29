Danica McKellar Reveals She’s Filming a New Christmas Movie

Danica McKellar has been sharing holiday news on her Instagram that’s delighting Hallmark fans. She posting hints about a new Christmas movie that she’s currently filming. Here’s what we know so far.

She Posted a Photo with a New Script on Instagram

She posted a photo on Instagram while holding a new script and wrote:

Any guesses what I’m gearing up for…? 😉

Rachel Boston replied: “Oh, oh, I know the answer! 🙋🏻‍♀️🥰☺️☺️☺️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄”

Candace Cameron Bure also commented, “I know, I know.”

Dan Payne asked if she was filming “Matchmaker 4” and McKellar replied: “Maybe someday??”

Another fan posted that they hoped it was a “Crown for Christmas” sequel.

McKellar also shared on her Instagram story that day how she preps for scripts. She said her son, Draco, helps her run through lines. When she asked him about how she memorizes scripts on the video, he replied: “you do them with me, we record them together and you memorize them.”

McKellar then shared that her secret to learning her lines is that she plays the scenes for that day every morning while brushing her teeth, to help refresh her on her work for the day.

McKellar is on set and filming now. She revealed that her mother and her son brought her homemade guacamole on set while she was working on the movie.

McKellar wrote:

When your mom and child visit you on set and bring HOMEMADE GUACAMOLE. I mean, does it get any better? I’m one lucky gal!! 🤗

Shout-out to my amazing mom @mahailamckellar … who is turning 75 next month and looks amazing, I mean, right?? 😍

She Shared an Instagram Story Showing the Set

McKellar also shared a quick video showing herself on the set of her new movie. Here are two screenshots from that video.

She wrote: “Can’t share much about my Christmas movie yet, but this won’t give away much… 😉🎄”

You can see a beautifully decorated Christmas tree behind her in the video. At the beginning of the video, you can see that the rest of the home is decorated for Christmas too, including the mantle of the fireplace.

Some People Are Theorizing This Might Be ‘I Spy Christmas’

On Twitter, @SleepyKittyPaw theorized the movie she’s working on might be “I Spy Christmas.”

Looks like Danica McKellar has started her latest Hallmark Christmas movie. Think this one is I SPY CHRISTMAS, which just started filming with director Peter Benson. 📸 https://t.co/64uEzkiSBX pic.twitter.com/Aj4wz7Vv4O — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 29, 2021

They wrote: “Looks like Danica McKellar has started her latest Hallmark Christmas movie. Think this one is I SPY CHRISTMAS, which just started filming with director Peter Benson.”

This will be McKellar’s seventh Hallmark Christmas movie.

@SleepyKittyPaw also shared this photo from filming “I Spy Christmas” in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

Hallmark's I SPY CHRISTMAS spotted by locals in Abbotsford, B.C., a popular Vancouver suburb filming locale. pic.twitter.com/Aao8eEX6k6 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 26, 2021

Peter Benson has directed quite a few projects for Hallmark. He shared in April that Lacey Chabert asked him personally to direct her passion project, “Sweet Carolina.”

He wrote about Chabert: “Her hard work, talent and passion are on full display in this movie. Stay tuned Hallmark fans for a powerful performance that will make you laugh, cry and everything in between.”

According to IMDb, he’s also listed as the director for the upcoming mystery series “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,” directed “The Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek.”

