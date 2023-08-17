Director Says Shooting New Hallmark Movie Was ‘Hella Challenging’

When the new movie “The More Love Grows” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 18, 2023, only the cast and crew will know just how much hard work went into pulling it off. Though lead actors Rachel Boston and Warren Christie may have been a breeze to work with, other cast members — specifically the four dogs, cat, hamster and turtle — made the three week shoot “hella challenging,” according to longtime Hallmark director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle.

While filming in June, she posted multiple times on social media about how difficult and rewarding the shoot was for the film which, according to Hallmark’s synopsis, is about a woman played by Boston who’s struggling to navigate single life after her husband asks to separate. But she begins to forge a new path after a stray dog enters her life and she becomes friends with a helpful veterinarian, played by Christie.

In one Instagram post that included a video from behind-the-scenes, Hawthorn-Doyle wrote, “Prep was tough, shoot was rough, but this cast and crew were buff! They were up to the challenge. Over 130 scenes, 4 dogs, a cat, hamster and a turtle. But we pulled it off. And it’s a great movie. At least I think so!”

Over the video from the last day of filming, she wrote, “Day 15 hella challenging shoot, but this team had not quit.”

In her caption, Hawthorn-Doyle called the cast “phenomenal” and thanked everyone who worked behind the scenes, from the dog trainers to crew members who “pulled off the near impossible.”

‘The More Love Grows’ Director Says Working With Animals Takes Extra Planning

She said in another June Instagram post that it takes a lot of extra coordination when a cast includes animals, and praised one dog trainer in particular — Stephanie from All Stars K-9 Training in British Columbia, Canada — for her help.

Hawthorn-Doyle also gave a list of things that are necessary for working on set with animals. First, she said, they audition the dogs in a park “to get a feel for them while also listening to the trainers preferences.” Great communication in advance about what’s possible and what needs to be altered was her second necessity.

Smart scheduling was the director’s third must-have, built around the animals’ needs, saying that they “keep any barking scenes till the end of each day because once they start barking, they may bark for every trick.”

Only the trainer, not the dogs, should attend rehearsal, she said, and she also advised using a stuffed animal for “blocking, rehearsals and any time you’re shooting ‘above the dog.’ That way, they’re not over-using the actual dogs for every scene.

Hawthorn-Doyle’s requirements also include that everyone works to “keep the set calm” and to find the right balance of practicing and filming with the dogs.

“Too many takes is tough on the dog but they also sometimes get better once they’ve done the trick a few times,” she wrote.

As hard as it might be for all the cast and crew to refrain from playing with the animals, Hawthorn-Doyle also said that only the trainers and actors are allowed to interact with the dogs in a scene, explaining that “they’re working dogs and need to stay focused.” But she definitely advocates for plenty of bonding time between the animals and actors so they’re comfortable when the camera’s rolling.

One big thing to avoid? Hawthorn-Doyle said that the cast and crew had to be careful with any food around them, especially chocolate, which can be dangerous for dogs. So she didn’t allow any snacking on-set.

Rachel Boston & Others Celebrated Film Before SAG-AFTRA Strike

Boston is used to promoting her Hallmark movies with interviews and appearances, but can’t for “The More Love Grows” due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which will not allow members to promote their projects until the strike ends. Boston has made her way to the picket lines, including to march with friends on June 28.

But before the strike began, Boston posted a photo of her and Christie from the set and how excited she was for it to be released.

She wrote, “The More Love Grows!!!♥️☺️🌱 Loved making this movie with such a wonderful team! Excited to share it with you soon – August 18”

On July 12, she also posted photos with other members of the cast, which include Roan Curtis, Patrick Gilmore, Gabrielle Rose, Lynda Boyd, and Karly Warkentin.

Boston wrote, “Now that our movie – The More Love Grows – has been announced, here are some fun behind the scenes photos ☺️ It’s a story about rediscovering strength and rebuilding life with the help of an incredible new friend and an incredibly sweet dog named Elmer.”

Fellow Hallmark star and screenwriter Kimberly Hustad commented on the post, “Oh my goooooooooodnesssss that cast🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌”

Boston replied, “right?!? 😍”

“The More Love Grows” premieres on August 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.