Hallmark Star Mourns Director’s Sudden Death at 49: ‘I Love You, Brother’

One week after the premiere of his newest Hallmark Christmas movie, Ronnie Rowe Jr. is reflecting on the fragility of life. The “Christmas With a Kiss” star is mourning the sudden death of Jeffrey Officer, a Canadian producer and director he worked with and considered a “dear friend.”

Officer died at age 49 from complications of a heart attack at his Toronto home on December 8, 2023, according to Deadline. The outlet reported that he was “known as one of the leaders in Black Canadian independent film.”

“You have a forever place in my heart,” Rowe wrote in an Instagram Story on December 11, accompanied by multiple photos of Officer working on-set. “Our conversations were always enlightening, and fueled by love. You are an artist, father, son, nephew, trail blazing revolutionary and a loving (and) dear friend to me, you were a positive essence in my life, I love you, brother. Forever listening!”

Rowe Jr., 42, then posted an Instagram video on December 12 to share his inspiring reflections on mortality and the importance of savoring each day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ronnie Rowe Jr. Encourages Fans Not to Wait to Tell People They’re Loved & Appreciated

Among the projects Rowe Jr. worked on with Officer was the TV series “The Porter,” which aired on CBC and BET+, about the creation of the world’s first Black union in the 1920s. Rowe Jr. was a lead character with Officer directing, per CBC. Nominated for 19 Canadian Screen Awards this year, Officer won for best drama direction in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter,

Likely inspired by Officer’s sudden death, Rowe Jr. posted an Instagram reel on December 12, taken as he fastened his seatbelt and started driving.

“Today I just wanted to remind you of the realities of mortality,” he said. “Yes, death is a very real thing and something that none of us can escape. At least not that I know of. But I think it’s really important for us to remember how real death is, especially in our daily movements. And to really stop acting like tomorrow’s promised. You don’t know what’s gonna happen today, tomorrow or the next day.”

“Every day that you wake up is an opportunity to do something,” he continued. “It’s an opportunity to go after the thing that you aspire to go after. It’s an opportunity to start your fitness training, to make amends with a relationship that might have been broken, to tell somebody that you love them.”

Rowe Jr. then said, “I think it’s really important for us to really take advantage of these moments that we have because, again, they’re not promised. And I think time is one of the most valuable commodities that we have to give to people you love. All we have to do is etch out a little bit, even if it’s a text or something, let people know that you’re thinking about them, you love them and you appreciate them. It’s good for them to know.”

Ronnie Rowe Jr. Now Has a Trio of Hallmark Movies Under His Belt

Rowe Jr. frequently shares his reflections and encouraging words in Instagram videos taken while he’s working out. Recent topics have included feeling “misunderstood” while trying to better oneself and the importance of working hard to help push your dreams forward.

The Toronto native has starred in multiple Hallmark Christmas movies, including 2022’s “Inventing the Christmas Prince” with Tamera Mowry-Housley and 2020’s “Jingle Bell Bride” with Julie Gonzalo.

After those two movies, he told the “Love and Lattes” podcast in December 2022 that he was hoping to continue appearing on Hallmark.

“I would love to,” he said. “I’ve had some conversations with them. They’re fantastic and I really like the direction that they’re going, so I would love to be part of another Hallmark movie for sure.”

When the host suggested that Hallmark sign him to a multi-movie deal like his 2022 co-star Mowry-Housley, he said, “Hey, from your mouth to the universe’s ears! We’ll do that!”