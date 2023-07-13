Erin Cahill Dazzles at 2 Red Carpet Events in One Day

Erin Cahill got all glammed up on July 12, 2023, for a busy day of red carpet events. The Hallmark star attended the Los Angeles screening of her new animated film, Sony Pictures’ “Resident Evil: Death Island” and, after a quick outfit change, she also walked the red carpet at ESPN’s ESPY Awards.

Cahill shared behind-the-scenes photos of her special day in Hollywood, thanking her glam team and public relations reps for helping to make sure everything went smoothly. Fans and famous friends flooded her posts with praise.

Hallmark Pals Praise Erin Cahill’s Look at the 2023 ESPY Awards

Before arriving at the ESPYs, Cahill posted a photo of herself and her husband, musician Paul Freeman, in the car on the way to the event.

She wrote, “How honored I am to be invited to the ESPYS!!”

Dressed in a floor-length black sequined gown from Canadian designer Dalia Macphee, Cahill posted a video in her Instagram Stories of her walking the ESPYs red carpet holding hands with Freeman, stopping along the way for media interviews and photos. In multiple posts, she thanked Macphee for the “incredible dress” and also posted an Instagram Story of herself getting ready for the night, thanking LA makeup artist Rachel Pagan for the “red carpet glam.”

Cahill wrote, “You are a make-up Goddess!! So thankful for you!”

Pagan, who has also done makeup for Hallmark stars like Lacey Chabert and “Ride” actress Tiera Skovbye, posted her own Instagram photo of Cahill on the red carpet, calling her “Exquisite Erin.”

The make-up Pagan used on Cahill’s face, she shared, included Shiseido Synchro Skin in Oat and Dior Forever concealer in N2. On Cahill’s lips, she blended Tower 28 Beauty‘s Work of Art lipliner, Worthy lipstick from Rare Beauty, and then Tower 28 Beauty’s Chill lip gloss.

Fans and famous friends flooded Cahill’s posts with compliments about her ESPYs look.

Ashley Williams wrote, “Erin!!!! 😍😍😍stunning!!!!”

Nikki DeLoach wrote, “Gorgeous!!!” and Taylor Cole left multiple emoji, commenting with, “😍🔥🔥🔥🔥😍”

Cindy Busby chimed in, “Absolutely stunning!! 😍😍”

Meanwhile, Cahill’s own husband wrote, “🔥🔥🔥 as F!!!”

Erin Cahill Attends Screening of ‘Resident Evil: Death Island’

Cahill wore a sleeveless, navy cocktail dress but wore the same strappy black heels to another red carpet event on July 12 — the West Hollywood screening of her new movie, “Resident Evil: Death Island.”

A far cry from the Hallmark roles fans are used to seeing her in, this is Cahill’s second “Resident Evil” movie, based on the popular video game of the same name. She provides the voice for BSAA agent Rebecca Chambers who, in this latest movie, discovers that a bunch of deaths in San Francisco, due to a “zombie outbreak” and a new virus, are all linked to Alcatraz Island, per Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

According to Collider, fans got to attend the screening and a Q&A with several members of the cast, but Cahill was not included in the panel — possibly because she was heading to the ESPYs. The movie is scheduled to be released digitally and on Blu-Ray on July 25.

Cahill posted an Instagram reel with photos from the event and wrote, “Such a joy to reprise the role of Rebecca Chambers in this iconic world.”

Hallmark alum Alicia Witt commented, “yay!!!! congratulations – i can’t wait to see this character, beautiful one! ❤️”

Former Hallmark actress Danica Patrick added, “Awesome!!”

Some excited fans celebrated Cahill’s role in the movie, too.

“You were awesome as Rebecca in Vendetta can’t wait to see Death Island,” wrote one.

“Yes love zombie movies,” wrote another.

Cahill also recently joined the cast of the TV series “Blue Ridge,” based on a 2020 murder mystery movie of the same name, starring Johnathon Schaech. The series is slated to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024 on the Cowboy Way Channel, a streaming channel dedicated to “Americana and action-packed programming.”