Erin Krakow Rescues Adorable Puppy With Help From Hallmark Stars

Erin Krakow has a new companion: an adorable rescue pup named Willoughby who’s melting the hearts of her Hallmark colleagues and fans on social media. But her furry friend isn’t the only thing fans are buzzing about; many noticed clues in Krakow’s post that, they say, indicate she adopted the dog with her rumored beau, “WCTH” co-star Ben Rosenbaum. In addition, Krakow revealed that her Hallmark colleague Catherine Bell had a hand in helping them rescue little Willoughby. Here’s what you need to know:

On January 15, 2023, Krakow posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook of a tiny black and tan dog lounging on a bed.

“Meet Willoughby,” she wrote. “We adopted him a week ago and I already can’t imagine life without him.”

Many fans noticed that Krakow wrote “we adopted him” and tagged Rosenbaum in the photo, potentially indicating that the couple has grown serious enough to raise Willoughby together. While the pair have shared photos together on social media, including outings with another Hallmark couple — newly-engaged Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry — they’ve never formally confirmed their relationship.

Krakow continued in her post, “Thank you so much @tobiessmalldogrescue for bringing him into our lives (and for all the important rescue work you do) and thank you @lindsanity23 for being the best foster mom!”

Tobie’s Small Dog Rescue, a foster-based animal rescue organization in Los Angeles, shared Krakow’s post in its Instagram Stories with the words “adopted” and a little heart. It also wrote, “Wiloughby (formerly Bubba).”

On January 2, before Krakow and Rosenbaum adopted him and gave him a new name, the organization posted a video on Instagram of the pup, revealing that he was a “terrier poodle Aussie mix” born on October 28, 2022. Calling him a “little chunk of love,” the organization wrote, “Bubba enjoys belly rubs and cuddling up in a cozy blanket with you. At night he’d prefer to share your pillow or sleep on your shoulder. When Bubba meets new people he likes to greet them with lots of kisses on the face.”

Multiple stars swooned over Krakow’s puppy photo on Instagram, with “likes” from McGarry, Wallace, Julie Gonzalo, Cameron Mathison, and Candace Cameron Bure among others.

Andrea Brooks wrote, “Team Willoughby!!!” with a red heart and dog emoji while Holly Robinson Peete commented, “Omggggg” with four heart-eyed emojis and three smiley-face-with-hearts emojis.

In her post, Krakow shared that Hallmark’s Catherine Bell — who just revealed she’s working on a new movie — helped connect them with the organization and new dog.

Krakow finished her post by writing, “Thank you @therealcatherinebell for introducing us and @larissawohl for putting in a good word! Ok gotta go get some more cuddles now.”

Bell replied with three red heart emojis and wrote, “yayyyy this makes me so happy!”

On January 16, Krakow posted a second photo with her new friend, snuggled up against her face.

“Cheek to cheek,” she wrote with a smiling-eyes emoji. “@tobiessmalldogrescue I’m furever grateful!”

Catherine Bell Adopted a Small Pup at the Same Time as Erin Krakow

On January 8, about the same time Krakow indicated she adopted Willoughby, Tobie’s Small Dog Rescue posted a photo of Bell and her kids, with Bell cradling their own tiny pup.

The organization wrote, “INDY one of mama Ambers pups has been adopted. A giant thank you to @therealcatherinebell for giving this little precious guy a forever home.”

According to the organization’s Instagram account, Indy is a chiweenie — a cross between a chihuahua and a dachshund, according to the World Animal Foundation — and was born several days before Willoughby.

Meanwhile, Andie MacDowell, who stars in Hallmark Channel’s new series “The Way Home,” indicated on Krakow’s post that she’s looking forward to getting a small pup from the organization, too.

She wrote, “I’ve been looking at their dogs for a good while now I’m just waiting for the right size something that I can take with me at the right time”

Krakow replied, “Pup playdates please!” and MacDowell wrote, “May I also add excuse me how cute is this puppy!!!”