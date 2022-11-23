‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’ Breaks Hallmark Viewing Records

Hallmark’s new Christmas movie, “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” has broken a Hallmark viewing record. In terms of same-day, live viewing, it’s now the most-watched Hallmark movie of not just the year, but all the way through 2019.

‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’ Earned More than 3.6 Million Live Viewers

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, using statistics from ShowbuzzDaily, compiled the ratings for Hallmark’s Christmas movies as of November 16. These numbers are live viewing numbers only and do not include Live+2, Live+3, or any other delayed views after the premiere.

The ratings revealed that “Three Wise Men & a Baby” had rocketed into first place as Hallmark’s most-watched movie of all of 2022, including both Christmas and non-Christmas movies. But it also broke records reaching back to 2019.

SleepyKittyPaw shared: “What happens when you team up Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes & Andrew Walker for Christmas? You get Hallmark’s highest ratings not just of year, but since 2019! THREE WISE MEN AND A BABY had 3.626 million viewers, .31 in key demo, and was Saturday’s most-watched non-football program.”

In terms of live viewers, the movie brought in 3.626 million views and ranked .31 in 18-49 demographic.

For comparison, Hallmark’s first “The Wedding Veil” movie clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic. At the time, this put it higher than all of the top 10 movies for Hallmark in 2021.

“Christmas at Castle Hart” brought in 3.31 million last year as Hallmark’s top 2021 live-viewed movie. “My Christmas Family Tree” was next at 3.27 million. The new movie starring Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker beat all of them.

That same night, Hallmark Mysteries’ “Long Lost Christmas” got 918,000 live viewers and ranked #43 for the day.

Tyler Hynes shared a thankful tweet with his fans about the news.

He wrote: “🤍this is because of all of you who tuned in and who continue to make this whole scene a party. #hynies and all, what a beautiful thing this dynamic is. You guys built this ❤️🙏🏻”

Andrew Walker thanked fans too. “You guys made it a thing!” he wrote.

Paul Campbell tweeted, “We’ll take it…”

The Movie Was the Most-Watched Movie Across Ad-Supported Cable in 2022

Hallmark revealed in a press release shared with Heavy that “Three Wise Men & a Baby” was also “the most-watched movie of the year across the ad-supported cable spectrum in all key demographics.”

It also ranked as ad-supported cable’s “most-watched movie of the year” (to date) among total viewers, women 18+, people 18+, women 25-54, women 18-34, and households. It was also “Cable Entertainment’s most-watched program of the day,” Hallmark shared, in key demos like households, total viewers, women 18+/18-49/25-54, and more.

It was also the “#2 most-watched program of the week” in terms of households, total viewers, women 18+, persons 18+, and women 18-34. The only show that beat it was Paramount’s “Yellowstone.”

Hallmark also noted that the movie “ranks as Hallmark Channel’s #1 most-watched original movie premiere in 2022 to-date across all key demos.”

Hallmark added that overall, the Hallmark Channel is the “most watched entertainment cable network” during the holiday season for households, women 25-54, women 18-49, women in general, total viewers, and more.

