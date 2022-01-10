‘Full House’ Cast Asks Fans to Do One Special Gesture in Bob Saget’s Honor

The “Full House” cast, including Hallmark stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, shared a joint statement after Bob Saget’s death, asking fans to make one gesture in honor of the beloved actor who played Danny Tanner in the series.

The Cast Asked Fans to ‘Hug the People You Love’ in Saget’s Honor

Candace Cameron Bure and other “Full House” cast members shared a joint statement on social media after Saget’s passing, asking fans to “hug the people you love” in Saget’s honor. They said, “No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

The full statement was signed by John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Jeff Franklin (creator and executive producer), and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, was also tagged in the post.

They wrote: “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, replied to the post: “Family Forever ❤️.”

Hallmark star Danica McKellar replied, “Yes, hugs and appreciation for our loved ones while we have them. 🙏❤️🙏”

Weinger Shared a Tribute About How He Wrote the Role of Danny for Saget

Weinger, who was tagged in the post, had previously shared that he had written the role of Danny Tanner especially for Saget.

He wrote, in part: “The character was kind, genuine, neurotic, a bit nerdy, a hugger with a heart of gold, and endearingly funny. That was Bob. And the x-rated sense of humor that was left out of Full House. But Bob’s charm and love-ability was the reason people embraced Danny Tanner. It was my joyful honor to be a brother of Bob’s for 42 years. Comedy icon and exceptional human being.”

Jodie Sweetin, who starred as Stephanie, had also written about Saget on Instagram.

She wrote, in part: “One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…'”

Saget’s Cause of Death Is Unknown

Saget’s cause of death is currently unknown. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that there were no signs of foul play and no signs of drug use. He was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

Heavy reported that emergency transmissions showed that he was found not breathing and without a pulse. He was found by a security officer. Fox News reported that he was found in his bed and there were no signs of trauma.

In a statement, the Chief Medical Examiner said that it could take up to 10 to 12 weeks to know the cause of death, Orlando Sentinel reported.

