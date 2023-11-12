Ginna Claire Mason’s Priceless Reaction to Superstar Visitor on Hallmark Movie Set

While Broadway actress and rising Hallmark star Ginna Claire Mason filmed a new Christmas movie for the network in Germany, she didn’t expect to see any familiar faces so far from home. So she was genuinely stunned when one of Hallmark’s biggest stars, Jonathan Bennett, surprised her on the set of “A Heidelberg Holiday,” which premieres on November 12, 2023.

But Bennett was just as surprised to come across a Hallmark movie set while vacationing with his husband Jaymes Vaughan, whom he married in March 2022, per People. After the shock wore off, Bennett and Vaughan filmed an impromptu cameo to appear in the movie.

In advance of Mason’s movie premiere, Bennett shared photos and video from the “random” encounter, including her priceless reaction to seeing him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Bennett Posts Ginna Claire Mason’s Reaction to Seeing Him in Germany

A video that Bennett posted on Instagram and TikTok hours before the premiere of “A Heidelberg Holiday,” revealed Mason’s stunned reaction as he approached her and co-star Zoe Moore as they filmed at an outdoor market in Heidelberg, Germany.

Upon seeing Bennett, Mason’s jaw dropped as she screamed, “Oh my gosh! You’re here? How are you here?”

Mason then enveloped Bennett in a tight hug, practically in tears, before repeatedly asking him and Vaughan what they were doing there.

Bennett then poked his head into the shot and quipped, “When you randomly are in Germany and run into your good friend shooting a movie!”

He also wrote over the video, “The reaction is everything.”

Bennett also posted a photo of himself and Mason on Instagram, sharing a bit more about their surprise reunion.

He wrote, “The most random day of my life! I was walking through Heidelberg, Germany with @jaymesv and I saw people filming a movie. I said, ‘oh that looks like a @hallmarkchannel movie.'”

Bennett said he couldn’t help but “freak out” when he turned the corner and saw who was filming.

Next thing you know I get to be the secret Easter egg with Jaymes in A Heidelberg Holiday,” he continued. “That’s what’s so special about the Hallmark Family, moments like this. See if you can spot us tonight at 8”

After Chance Encounter, Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan Filmed a Cameo in ‘A Heidelberg Holiday’

After the surprise appearance by Bennett and Vaughan, who own a travel company called OUTbound that specializes in “LGBTQ+ vacation adventures,” producers arranged for them to make a cameo in the movie.

On November 12, Hallmark Channel provided social media followers with a sneak peek of their cameo, in which the couple saunters in the background as Moore and Mason’s characters chat at the outdoor Christmas market.

Bennett, who co-stars in the December 9 premiere of “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” replied to the post by writing, “This was the craziest thing in the world to walk up and see a Hallmark film being filmed in Germany where we were. So excited to do this”

Vaughan, who met Bennett when he was an entertainment reporter, also replied to Hallmark’s post.

He wrote, “This was honestly the most fun experience! Turning a corner in Heidelberg and literally bumping into @ginnaclaire mid-Hallmark Movie Magic. And then getting to be a part of it! 10/10 experience. Can’t wait to watch tonight.”

According to Hallmark, “A Heidelberg Holiday” is about a woman named Heidi, played by Mason, who “heads to the Heidelberg Christmas market to sell her hand painted ornaments. While there she falls for a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.”

Mason joined the world of Hallmark movies in 2022, beginning with her first Christmas movie, “A Holiday Spectacular.” But she also recently finished a multi-year run as Glinda in “Wicked” on Broadway, which is one of Bennett’s favorite productions.

In fact, Bennett attended a 20th anniversary celebration of the Broadway musical on October 30, which Mason was part of, and said on Instagram that he was “so happy I could melt.”