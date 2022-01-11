Hallmark Honoring Betty White’s Birthday with Special Event

Betty White died on December 31, 2021, just a little more than two weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. The Hallmark Channel has announced that they will be honoring her birthday on Monday, January 17, with a slate of special programming and events.

Hallmark Will Air a Special Curated Selection of ‘The Golden Girls’

Hallmark’s special programming for Betty White’s birthday will include a slate of carefully curated episodes of “The Golden Girls,” Southern Living reported.

The marathon will begin at 12 a.m. Eastern/Pacific on Monday, January 17, and will include 40 episodes of “The Golden Girls” that feature special, unique, and funny moments in the life of White’s character, Rose.

In a statement released to Southern Living, the Hallmark Channel shared: “The marathon includes specially selected episodes of ‘The Golden Girls’ that highlight Rose’s surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber.”

Hallmark Will Air Betty White’s Movie on Monday Night





The marathon will pause at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific so Hallmark can air Betty White’s Hallmark movie, “The Lost Valentine,” Southern Living reported. Hallmark also aired the movie on the night of Sunday, January 2, in White’s honor.

After the two-hour movie airs, Hallmark will then resume its marathon of “The Golden Girls,” which will conclude at 5 a.m. Eastern/Pacific on January 18.

“The Lost Valentine” was originally a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that premiered in 2011. White starred opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt. The movie also starred Sean Faris, Billy Magnussen, Meghann Fahy, Nadia Dajani, Will Chase, Mike Pniewski, Helmar Augustus Cooper, Ron Clinton Smith, and more.

The movie’s synopsis reads:

During World War II, Navy Lt. Neil Thomas bids Caroline, his pregnant young wife, farewell at Union Station. Before their son is born, Neil’s plane goes down in the Pacific and he’s declared missing in action. Caroline is devastated. But love never dies, and for the next 65 years Caroline (Betty White) returns to Union Station on the anniversary of her loss, to salute the memory of her handsome and brave husband. Eventually, a TV journalist (Jennifer Love Hewitt) learns of the touching story and sets out to investigate just what happened to Neil 65 years earlier. Neil and Caroline’s grandson encourages his initially-reluctant grandmother to cooperate; eventually the reporter and the young man fall in love themselves. Viewers will embrace both Betty White in a dramatic role that celebrates lost love, and Jennifer Love Hewitt in a part that celebrates found love. The Lost Valentine is based on the novel by James Michael Pratt.

Hallmark Is Also Participating in the Betty White Challenge

Hallmark is also honoring White by participating in the “Betty White Challenge,” Southern Living reported. Hallmark donated to the North Shore Animal League America in White’s honor.

The Betty White Challenge (#BettyWhiteChallenge) is taking place on January 17, New York Post reported, and asks fans to donate $5 to animal shelters or animal rescues in Betty White’s name.

White’s death certificate revealed that she died six days after having a stroke, TMZ reported. The cause of death was a “cerebrovascular accident.” TMZ reported that sources told them she was lucid and alert after she had her stroke, and died in her sleep peacefully. People reported that her stroke was mild.

