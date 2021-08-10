Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces More Classic Love Stories in Fall Lineup

Typically, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries airs mystery movies throughout the year, transitioning into more classic romance storylines for its Christmas movie lineup. But this year, the channel is changing things up a bit. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries just announced a series of more classical romance movies starting on Sunday nights in September.

While you’ll still see some mysteries airing this fall, you’ll also see classical romance storylines airing much sooner than their typical Christmas season schedule. The romances on Hallmark Mysteries often have a more serious undercurrent than the ones on The Hallmark Channel, although this isn’t a set-in-stone rule.

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw, which reports frequently on Hallmark and other romance movies, called attention to the change in Hallmark Mysteries’ typical schedule. The account noted: “Hallmark Channel announces 6 Fall Harvest titles (Saturday premieres), plus 6 new un-themed movies for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Sundays), getting their audience used to watching movie debuts on both channels before the holidays. So, every Saturday & Sunday, September thru December, will have new movie premieres for Hallmark. A few of the titles … are acquisitions, not Hallmark originals.”

Here’s a look at the lineup on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and which movies aren’t going to be murder mystery films. All the movies premiere at 9 p.m. Easter/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.

‘Redemption in Cherry Springs’ Is a Mystery Airing September 12

“Redemption in Cherry Springs” is a bonafide mystery airing on September 12. The movie stars Rochelle Aytes and Keith Robinson.

The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “After fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Robinson) dismay. From executive producer Judy Smith”

You can read more about the movie in Heavy’s story here.

‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ Kicks Off the Romance Storylines on Sunday, September 19

“Finding Love in Mountain View” is the first romance-focused storyline that isn’t about a murder or a disappearance. It premieres Sunday, September 19 and stars Danielle C. Ryan and Myko Olivier.

The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.”

Three More Romance Movies Air on September 26, October 3 & October 10

Three more romance tales are premiering back-to-back after “Finding Love in Mountain View.”

“One Summer” premieres on Sunday, September 26, and stars Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull. The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “Jack (Page) takes his son and daughter to his late wife’s (Schull) beachside hometown hoping to heal and become closer. The summer brings visions of the past that could forge a new path forward.”

Next is “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,” starring Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, and Ella Ballentine. The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “Benedict Stone’s (Scott) life is turned upside-down when his teenage niece (Ballentine) arrives on his doorstep — except she might be the change that Benedict desperately needs.”

You can read more about this movie in Heavy’s story here.

Finally, “The Vows We Keep” premieres on Sunday, October 10. This movie stars Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, and Linda Thorson.

The synopsis, according to ET Online, reads: “An event planner (Gubelmann) must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out that the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold.”

‘Signed, Sealed, and Delivered’ Brings Back a Mystery Flair on October 17

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries isn’t abandoning its mystery movies entirely in the fall, however. The newest “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered” installment will premiere on Sunday, October 17, ET Online reported.

The synopsis reads: “As Shane (Booth) and Oliver (Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.”

The Hallmark Channel’s new Countdown to Christmas movies are kicking off on October 23. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas movies will likely launch close to the same time.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies