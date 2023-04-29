Hallmark’s 6 New Summer Movies Include ‘Aurora’ & Lacey Chabert Premieres

Hallmark Media has announced six new summer movies that kick off in June. The new movies include a June Wedding lineup, along with two highly-anticipated mystery movie premieres.

Lacey Chabert’s ‘Dancing Detective’ & a New ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Will Premiere in June

The summer lineup includes two new mystery movies that will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Both are premiering on Friday night, marking a shift in Hallmark’s mystery movie schedule.

ET Online reported that Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert will be starring in “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango” on Friday, June 2, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie was filmed on location in Malta and will remind many viewers of the duo’s “Christmas Waltz” movie from 2021. The news of the movie’s premiere date comes shortly after Deadline revealed that a “Christmas Waltz” sequel is in the works, however it’s not yet known if the sequel is going to air on Hallmark or somewhere else.

The plot is about detective Constance Bailey (Chabert,) who goes undercover as a contestant in a ballroom dance competition to investigate a murder. She enlists Sebastian Moore (Kemp), a “charismatic and free-spirited performer” to train her. Their character descriptions are reminiscent of the characters they played in “Christmas Waltz.”

ET Online also revealed that the prequel “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” will be premiering Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie will star Skyler Samuels, Evan Roderick, and Marilu Henner. Samuels is playing a younger Aurora (previously played by Candace Cameron Bure.) But Henner returns as Aurora’s mother.

Hallmark Is Reviving Its June Weddings Theme

Meanwhile, The Hallmark Channel is reviving its June Weddings theme, with new movies premiering every Saturday night that month at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Hallmark bringing back their "June Weddings" programming block, which I think is smart as a "Christmas in July" lead in, and keeping mystery movie debuts on Friday nights at least through June. 🔗https://t.co/gArRPEO7Qs https://t.co/SJtYzauuFL pic.twitter.com/s6miBGswB3 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) April 28, 2023

ET Online shared the new June movies that are planned. They include a movie starring Eva Bourne, known for her former role on “When Calls the Heart” as Clara. (Her character left with little notice and did not return for season 9.)

Bourne’s movie airs on Saturday, June 24, where she stars opposite Rushi Kota in “Make Me a Match.” Her character works at a matchmaking app and she hires a matchmaker to help her improve the app’s success.

On Saturday, June 3, Hallmark will air “Wedding Season” with Stephanie Bennett (“Christmas Class Reunion,” “The Nine Kittens of Christmas”) and Casey Deidrick (“A Very Merry Bridesmaid”), ET Online revealed. This movie is about a journalist who’s a bridesmaid in three weddings, and a photographer who joins her as her date.

Then on Saturday, June 10, Hallmark airs “Love’s Greek to Me” with Torrey DeVitto (“Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “The Christmas Promise”), Giannis Tsimitselis, and Marina Sirtis (“My Summer Prince”), ET Online revealed. This movie is about a woman who is surprised by her Greek boyfriend’s proposal, aand the “the whirlwind created by his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother.”

On Saturday, June 17, viewers will enjoy “The Wedding Contract” with Becca Tobin (“A Song for Christmas”) and Jake Epstein (“Eight Gifts of Hanukkah”), ET Online revealed. This movie is about a teacher and an ad executive whose wedding is put at risk when their mothers meet after the fiance lands a big ad campaign.

