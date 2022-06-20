Hallmark Quietly Films New Mystery Movie in Canada

Hallmark has been quietly working on a new mystery movie. So far, the movie has not been officially announced by the network. But filming began in May, according to a casting post.

The Movie Is Called ‘Heartland Mysteries’

According to a casting announcement on Casting Workbook, the new movie is called “Heartland Mysteries” and is being filmed in Winnipeg, Canada. Shooting was scheduled to begin on May 15 and finish on June 17 in Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

A synopsis by Casting Workbook shared that the movie is about a private investigator, Francesa “Frankie” Quinn. Her fiance — novelist Carl Wiseman — dies and she finds his body. Her ex, Wynton Rousseau, is the detective assigned to the case. Things between them ended so badly that Frankie actually left her job in forensics at the police department.

The synopsis explains that Wyn and Frankie are very different. Wyn is stoic while Frankie is sweet and approachable — which leads to her often being underestimated as a private investigator.

Carl’s sister, Sheryl, ends up hiring Frankie to investigate Carl’s death.

The synopsis concludes: “Suspects include Carl’s rich heiress of an ex-wife, the agent he was going to fire, and the protegé who may have taken hero worship too far. Ultimately, circumstances force Frankie and Wyn to join forces to unravel a serpentine plot and unmask a sinister killer — that strikes at the heart of Frankie and Wyn.”

When the announcement was made, it appears that only Frankie had been cast, as she was the only character not listed under available roles. Wyn was still being cast, along with Det. Beatrice Tallbear, Ray Quinn, Det. Ella Huntsman, Megan Quinn, Pam Lockwood, Sally Gibson, Bill Duncan, Kara McRae, Christopher Bishop, Sheryl Wiseman, Carl Wiseman, Officer Tommy Yen, Ronda Harper, Harlan Trent, Dave Lisher, Lucian McRae, Allison Depew, Mickey Cole, and more.

Mallory Jansen May Be Cast in the Role of Frankie

Hallmark star Mallory Jansen may be cast in the role of Frankie for the movie. Although an official announcement has not been made, TrademarkTalent’s profile page for Jansen lists her as playing the lead in “Heartland Mysteries.”

Jansen has starred in Hallmark’s “On the 12th Date of Christmas” opposite Tyler Hynes and in “Her Pen Pal” opposite Joshua Sasse. Some of her other credits include “The Big Leap,” “Shooter,” “This Is Us,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “Galavant,” “Baby Daddy,” “Young & Hungry,” and more.

According to the listing, the movie is being directed by Anthony Metchie. Metchie recently served as the director for “Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery.” So this wouldn’t be his first mystery movie to direct for Hallmark. He’s also listed as the producer for “Dying for Chocolate,” along with “Hearts of Christmas” and “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding.”

Metchie also a long history as a cinematographer for numerous Hallmark movies, including “A Dickens of a Holiday!,” “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” Matchmaker Mysteries,” “Hailey Dean Mysteries,” “Marrying FAther Christmas,” “Road to Christmas,” “The Sweetest Heart,” “Winter’s Dream,” “Falling for Vermont,” “Eat, Play, Love,” and more.

