‘Galavant’ Stars Reunite for New Hallmark Movie

Stars of the musical comedy series “Galavant“, Mallory Jansen and Joshua Sasse, will reunite for the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, “Her Pen Pal.”

The film is set to premiere on June 19 at 9 pm ET. Jansen plays an event planner who reconnects with her French childhood pen pal (Sasse) while planning her best friend’s wedding in Paris. The movie is part of Hallmark’s Summer Nights lineup of new films premiering in June.

Jansen and Sasse previously played love interests on ABC’s “Galavant” which ran from 2015 to 2016. Sasse posted an Instagram photo of Jansen and him on the set of “Her Pen Pal” on April 27.

In the caption, he wrote “for all those @galavantabc fans out there I think you’re in for a treat with this one. What a blessing to work with you again my dear @mallory_jansen – I couldn’t have imagined filming in Paris with anyone else.”

Follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who are Jansen and Sasse Married to in Real Life?

Despite their onscreen chemistry, both Jansen and Sasse are married to other people in real life. Sasse married his wife Louisa Ainsworth in 2018. The pair welcomed a son, Dominic Charles, in May 2020.

In an Instagram post, Sasse wrote about welcoming a new child in the midst of the Coronavirus lockdown. “We feel so blessed, even though our families can’t visit us or see him, that we’ve been able to have such treasured time at home together.”

Sasse was previously engaged to the singer, Kylie Minogue. Minogue made a cameo on an episode of “Galavant” as Queen of the Enchanted Forest, a Medieval gay bar. Minogue told The Times that her split with Sasse left her “broken.” She took a trip to Thailand with friends following the breakup. “I knew I needed to heal. My physical system was compromised. I think it’s called a nervous breakdown,” she said.

Sasse also has another son named Sebastian with his ex Francesca Cini. Sebastian was born in 2013.

Jansen has been married to her husband, Simon Phan, since 2014. In 2015, she shared a clip from their wedding video on Instagram, writing “one year ago today.” The video shows Jansen and Phan kissing in a field as the sun sets. Jansen wears a long-sleeved wedding dress and a flower crown.

Jansen and Sasse Paid Tribute to Their Late “Galavant” Co-Star

Rutger Hauer, who played Kingsley on “Galavant” and is best known for “Blade Runner” passed away in 2019 at age 75. Jansen posted an Instagram photo of Hauer and her on the set of “Galavant”, writing “I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Rutger. He brought so much fun and color to the Galavant set. I’ll never forget the giggles we shared between takes. A true legend. He will be missed.”

Sasse also honored Hauer on Instagram, writing “My heart sinks at the thought that you’re not still roaming this planet and shaking it up my man – I will miss you always.”

The Next Hallmark Summer Nights Movie Premieres on June 12

Don’t miss “The Baker’s Son“, starring Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty, premiering June 12 on the Hallmark Channel. Daugherty plays a baker named Matt who seeks help from his childhood best friend Annie (Mumford) after losing his magical baking touch.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Channel Has Its Very Own Hard Seltzer