Hallmark Star’s Daughter Is Rumored Contestant on DWTS Season 30

A Hallmark star’s daughter is rumored to be a possible contestant on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, 21, might be joining the cast.

Loughlin was a lead character on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” when the college admissions scandal broke. She was sentenced to two months in prison.

TMZ Said Sources Revealed Jade Was Disguising Her Face Outside the Studio

A woman who looked like Jade, but was hiding her face behind a visor, was escorted into the rehearsal studio for “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday, TMZ reported. Sources told TMZ this was indeed Jade. Neither Jade nor “Dancing with the Stars” has confirmed this. The cast for season 30 is being officially announced next week.

And if no one believed me last night. Here you go. #DWTS https://t.co/Tl7i7uypCB — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) September 1, 2021

TMZ reported that Val Chmerkovskiy will reportedly be Jade’s partner. This also is not yet officially confirmed. He’s a Ukrainian-American professional dancer who has won “Dancing with the Stars” twice.

Daily Mail reported that the woman seen visiting the rehearsal studio had the same yellow bag and cell phone case that Jade has shared on her Instagram account.

In mid-August, Jade confirmed that she had broken up with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, People reported. They had broken up briefly once before in 2019 after the college admissions scandal broke.

Matt James from “The Bachelor” is also reportedly going to compete, ET Canada reported.

Jade Said Her Parents Admitted They ‘Messed Up’

In December 2020, Jade appeared on an episode of “Red Table Talk” and talked about what happened with her parents. She said she was unhappy about what happened, but wasn’t going to judge her parents. She shared that at first, she didn’t even understand what had happened when the news broke.

“Although I’ve had a really strong relationship with my mom and my dad my whole life, I was definitely confused when this all came out, and I went and confronted them about everything,” she said. “They didn’t really have much to say, except, like, ‘I’m so sorry. I, like, really messed up in trying to give the best to you and your sister.'”

Some Fans Wants Loughlin Back on ‘When Calls the Heart’

Some Hallmark fans still want Loughlin to reprise her role as Abigail on “When Calls the Heart.” The series certainly hinted that she might return in season 8, when frequent references were made to her and Henry (played by Martin Cummins) even talked about how the two characters were still writing each other.

But at the moment, it doesn’t look like she’s returning any time soon. In an interview with Charisma Podcast Network’s Greenelines podcast and host Dr. Steve Greene, shortly before the new season started filming, Bird revealed that although he would love to see Loughlin return to the show, he’s not sure if it will happen.

“I personally would love nothing more than that happening in Hope Valley,” Bird said. “Whether or not we can do it is another question. There’s a lot of moving parts to that decision. There’s a lot of other stakeholders besides me who would have to say yes to that. So I can’t say with certainty that we can pull that off. I hope we can, but I can’t say that we can actually pull it off.”

