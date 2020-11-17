Candace Cameron Bure Reveals a Note She Received from Lori Loughlin

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed that she received a note from Lori Loughlin to celebrate the Fuller House finale. Loughlin was a lead character in Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart until the college admissions scandal broke. Here’s what she wrote to Cameron Bure when filming wrapped on the Fuller House series.

Lori Loughlin Told Candace Cameron Bure That She Loves & Misses Her

| https://t.co/sAvB9kOVyi | Candace Cameron Bure Seemingly Shares Letter From Lori Loughlin ||

MORE INFO: https://t.co/KmlJKwSdS9 pic.twitter.com/QVrduEe4E6 — CTM MAGAZINE (@ctmmagazine) November 16, 2020

The note appeared in a series of Instagram stories that Candace Cameron Bure shared on Monday, November 16, celebrating the anniversary of when Fuller House wrapped its series on Netflix, People reported.

Cameron Bure shared a series of photos in her Instagram Story from the day they wrapped filming. Among the photos was a picture of a bouquet of flowers and a note signed “Lori.” People reported that the note was “seemingly written by Lori Loughlin.”

The note from Loughlin read:

Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you. Lori

Cameron Bure shared other moments from the day filming wrapped, including a video on her Instagram account showing the cast hugging and saying goodbye.

Cameron Bure Said the Cast Would Love To Do a Sixth Season of ‘Fuller House’

In an interview with Us Magazine, Cameron Bure said that she and other cast members would love to see a sixth season of the show.

She said: “We would absolutely love it if we could because I think there are so many fun stories to tell with the Fuller House gang… There’s just so much more there. So, who knows? We can only, you know, cross our fingers and hope that the people who control it would allow us to do it.”

She said that she, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber joked about doing a Fullest House that would be kind of like The Golden Girls.

Loughlin Is Struggling in Prison

Loughlin checked into a California prison two weeks early on October 30, after she and her husband pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes for their daughters to get into college at the University of Southern California.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison plus two years of supervised release in August. This will also include 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months of prison — three months longer than Loughlin. He will also have two years of supervised release but will need to serve 150 more hours of community service than his wife.

Loughlin’s already struggling with her two-month prison term. A source told Us Magazine that Loughlin started her prison term strong, saying that she felt she could handle it well with her family’s support and her faith. That source said the road ahead is now “daunting” to Loughlin, and another unnamed source told Us Magazine that she’s a “wreck.”

A source said: “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule