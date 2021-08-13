Hallmark Star Laura Osnes May Have Lost Job Over Vaccination Status

Laura Osnes, who starred in the Christmas Hallmark movie “One Royal Holiday,” may have been fired from a musical production because of her vaccination status, sources told Page Six. The Hallmark star is about to lead a new movie that’s premiering on The Hallmark Channel this fall.

Sources Told Page Six She Was Replaced Because She Wasn’t Vaccinated

Sources told Page Six that the Osnes was fired from a one-night production in East Hampton when it was discovered that she wasn’t vaccinated. She was supposed to perform in “Crazy for You” on August 29 at Guild Hall in East Hampton. While it’s confirmed that Osnes is no longer performing in the production, there are conflicting reports on exactly why. Osnes has not commented on the news as of the time of this publication.

Sources told Page Six that her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, was concerned about her vaccination status because he has children at home. She shared that she had decided not to get vaccinated yet over safety concerns.

Josh Gladstone, the artistic director for the theater, told Page Six that she was replaced by Sierra Boggess.

We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances. So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.

Guild Hall, however, would not confirm with Page Six that she was let go over her vaccination status. A representative simply confirmed that she left, but also clarified that Guild Hall allows performers to either submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

In contrast, Broadway shows will be requiring performers and the audience to submit proof of vaccination, Page Six reported.

Osnes Is Leading a New Hallmark Movie This Fall

Although Osnes is no longer performing in the Hampton production, she is leading a new Hallmark movie that’s premiering this fall. She’ll be starring in Hallmark’s September 18 movie, “Raise a Glass to Love.” Juan Pablo di Pace is her co-star.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.”

Osnes just starred in Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas movie, “One Royal Holiday.” Her co-star for that movie, Aaron Tveit, had one of the earliest cases of COVID-19 back in March 2020.

Her TV and movie credits also include “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical,” “Dynasty,” “A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “In the Key of Love,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “City of Dreams,” “Elementary,” and more.

Juan Pablo di Pace’s credits include “Dashing in December,” “Minutiae” (Tomas), “Fuller House” (Fernando for 69 episodes), “Angie Tribeca,” “A.D. The Bible Continues” (Jesus), “Dallas” the 2014 series (Nicolas), “Camp” (Miguel Santos), “Rubenesque,” “Physics or Chemistry” (Xavi), “El don de Alba” (Victor), “Supercharly,” “River City,” and more.

