This Hallmark Star Is Performing in Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special

A Hallmark star will be performing in tonight’s New Year’s Eve special on Fox. LeAnn Rimes, who starred in Hallmark’s movie, It’s Christmas, Eve, will be performing in Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021.
LeAnn Rimes Will Perform in the 2021 ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast’ on Fox
LeAnn Rimes, who recently won The Masked Singer, will be performing on Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast. Rimes’ performance will be her first since winning The Masked Singer, WXXV 25 reported.
Gloria Estefan and Doctor Elvis will also be performing. The special will include iHeartRadio performances from people like John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day, Gabby Barrett, and more.
The special airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/Central (time-delayed in Pacific and Mountain times.) Part One will finish at 10 p.m. Then Part Two will begin at 11 p.m. Eastern until 12:30 a.m. Eastern (time-delayed in Central, Mountain, and Eastern time zones.)
Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will host the event.
Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, told Deadline about the event: “Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there. These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year.”
McHale said the event would be “really fun” and an “easy hang” for viewers, PopCulture reported. He joked: “If you want a professional show, definitely tune in to Seacrest. I just want [viewers] to take away that it was an easy hang and that they had a good time. I don’t want it to be the pressure of a Super Bowl Halftime Show where it’s got to be all this stuff all the time… I just want it to be like, come hang out and hopefully, you’ll laugh and you’ll definitely get some good music thrown at you…”
Rimes Recorded Original Music for Hallmark’s Movie in 2018
LeAnn Rimes has starred in two Hallmark movies: It’s Christmas, Eve and Holiday in Your Heart: The LeAnn Rimes Story.
The synopsis for the latter, which aired in 1997 on ABC, reads: “A young country singer has to choose between her career and her family, using an older singer’s story to help her make the right choices.”
It’s Christmas, Eve aired in 2018.
Rimes recorded a soundtrack for this movie that she released on October 12, 2018. The title song is one of three original songs that she wrote for the film. She co-wrote the song with Darrell Brown.
You can listen to the song in the video below:
Rimes told Variety about the song: “It’s a love song of hope, togetherness and a remembrance of what’s most important in life, creating memories with the ones we love. I don’t know if I’ve yet made it through this song without crying. It tugs at my heart.”
Rimes’ other original songs written for the movie were “You and Me and Christmas” and “The Gift of Your Love.”
“You and Me and Christmas” is in the video below.
Rimes shared on Facebook that “The Gift of Your Love” was also emotional for her to write.
“Darrell and I wrote this over FaceTime, where a tear or two was shed,” she wrote.
READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021