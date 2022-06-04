Where Was ‘Hidden Gems’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest original movie, “Hidden Gems,” premieres on Saturday, June 4, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff. The movie is part of the Summer Nights Premieres lineup.

‘Hidden Gems’ Was Filmed in Honolulu

According to Crown Media’s press release, “Hidden Gems” was filmed on location in Honolulu, Hawaii. The same hotel they used in “You Had Me At Aloha” was also used for this movie, Luxury Link shared. It’s not a surprise the producers chose Kahala Hotel & Resort, considering all the awards listed on the hotel’s website.

In an interview with JustJared, King said that “getting to film in Hawaii was hands down one of the coolest experiences I’ve had.”

Another interesting fact about the Honolulu Film industry is that Hawaii’s Safe Travels program dropped all COVID-19 emergency orders in late March 2022, and the Honolulu Film Office dropped its COVID-198 emergency orders on March 6, 2022.

The website states, “The film industry is a core economic development component because it creates living-wage jobs, generates opportunities for Oahu-based businesses and infuses our economy with a significant amount of ‘new’ money. As a result, the film industry is a vital part of Oahu’s economic diversification that also supports the state’s #1 industry, Tourism, as it utilizes existing visitor industry infrastructure including thousands of hotel rooms per year, hundreds of rental cars etc, and it showcases the destination providing millions of dollars of free advertising exposure.”

Meet the Cast

According to Crown Media’s press statement, “Hidden Gems” is about Addie (King), the maid of honor for her sister’s Hawaiian wedding.

Crown Media writes: “During a paddleboard yoga session, Addie loses the most cherished family heirloom: her grandmother’s ring, in the ocean. Unwilling to accept this misfortune, Addie hires a local dive instructor, Jack (Mirchoff), to search for her lost treasure. Lone wolf Jack immediately clashes with Addie when she insists that she search with him, given she is Scuba certified and had previous dreams of a career in marine science. After they come to an agreement, Jack serves as her own personal tour guide of the island’s hidden gems. Will exploring the picturesque, romantic settings bring the two of them together or will opportunity be lost at sea?”

Hunter King plays Addie, and she was really excited to get the part.

On the Hallmark Happenings Podcast YouTube Channel, Hunter said that she feels lucky to be part of the Hallmark family.

“I feel so lucky to be a part of Hallmark,” she said. “I feel like it’s such a staple in I guess I would assume everyone’s household, definitely my household growing up. I would be flicking through channels and I’d watch Hallmark movies when I was younger, so it’s very surreal to be on a Hallmark movie.”

She said that the imposter syndrome really hit hard at first when she got the role, and she even found herself wondering if they had wanted her sister instead. But they wanted her!

In this captured Instagram Story below, King said that watching the movie preview made her miss Hawaii.

King has more projects coming up. A new thriller is set to arrive on the big screen with King as “Jael Jones,” according to the post below. The movie is unnamed for now.

You might remember Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter in the TV series “Good Trouble.” This time around, Mirchoff will play Jack, a dive instructor who will help Hunter’s character in searching for her lost ring.

This is Mirchoff’s first project since “Good Trouble.” He recently celebrated his partner Jenny Meinen’s birthday on Instagram.

He shared a video of the two of them for Thanksgiving and said he had a lot to be grateful for.

And Mirchoff definitely isn’t scared of the cold, based on his post below.

The movie is directed by Maclain Nelson (“The Christmas Bow”) and written by Brook Durham (“The Bodyguard.”)

Also starring in “Hidden Gems” are:

Adam Johnson

Sterling Sulieman

Marita de Lara

Isabelle Du

Diane Sargent

Melanie Lewis

Eliza Hayes Maher

Alanna Vicente

Brian Connors

Jordan Matlock

