Where Was ‘You Had Me at Aloha’ Filmed? Here’s How You Can Visit

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “You Had Me at Aloha” stars two leads from the popular series “When Calls the Heart”: Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith. The movie premieres on Saturday, June 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Here are all the details about where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought the movie to life.

‘You Had Me at Aloha’ Was Filmed on Location in Hawaii

“You Had Me at Aloha” was filmed on location in Hawaii, including in the Oahu region.

But one of the breathtaking scenes you see is filmed at the Kahana Bay Beach, which is an Oahu island outing you can take from The Kahala Resort in Honolulu, which is featured in the movie.

At one point the movie was called “Next Destinations.”

Hallmark movie called "Next Destinations" filming at Kahala Resort yesterday. We think that is Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith on set. pic.twitter.com/pb8Jpe8OzN — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) March 18, 2021

Another filming location was at a private ranch called Kualoa Ranch in Kaneohe.

Hutton shared this photo tagged in Oahu when filming wrapped on March 27.

Some scenes were also filmed at Waikiki Beach. Sebastian Siegel, who stars in the movie, shared this photo during filming at Waikiki Beach.

The cast had a lot of fun while filming.

Hutton also shared this photo from Halona Blowhole on Oahu.

You Can Win a Stay at the Resort Featured in the Movie

Trust me- You WANT this vacation!!!!! 🍍🌺🌈☀️🍹 https://t.co/IpJmRRbzIy — Pascale Hutton (@HuttonPascale) June 3, 2021

“You Had Me at Aloha” was filmed on location in Hawaii, mostly in multiple locations around Oahu. In fact, Hallmark is hosting a sweepstakes where fans can win a Hawaiian adventure and stay at the same resort featured in the movie, The Kahala Hotel & Resort. Just enter here (the contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on June 9.)

The Kahala Hotel & Resort is located in Honolulu and offers many experiences you can participate in while staying at the resort. These include lounging at the pool that is temperature-controlled.

Or you can visit the beautiful beach.

Another option is going on a dolphin adventure at the resort’s 26,000-square-foot lagoon. Yes, the hotel has a private lagoon, which is perhaps one of the best parts of visiting this resort.

When you arrive at the resort, you’ll be greeted with a beautiful lei of flowers, Hallmark Channel shared. You can also go snorkeling at the resort’s beach or kayaking. The resort offers many classes you can try, just like you see in the movie.

The scenery in the movie is breathtaking.

Hutton recommends visiting Waiahole Poi Factory if you visit.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When the host of a popular travel show resigns, the network enlists Paige (Hutton), to step in for the next season set in Hawaii. Unbeknownst to her, they have also hired Ben (Smith), who likes to push everything to the extreme. As these two new co-hosts clash over their opposing ideas for production, they grapple with the fact that not only do they need each other to further their careers, but they also balance each other on and off the screen.”

On “When Calls the Heart,” Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith play the married couple Rosemary and Lee. So playing opposite each other in a romantic role comes easy to them.

Hutton shared this photo above during filming and Smith commented: “That’s me… waaaay in the background. How ironic.”

Pascale Hutton is Paige. Hutton shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos during filming.

And she shared this behind-the-scenes video to help people who were missing “When Calls the Heart.”

Kavan Smith is Ben. He shared this fun photo that he took while filming.

And he commented that he can’t believe this is actually his job.

The Maohi Nui dancers are also featured.

Also starring are:

Jennifer Asplund (Millie)

Valen Ahlo (Luis)

Sebastian Siegel (Todd)

Marysa Carr (Leimomi)

Brad Kalilimoku (Kekoa)

Nolan Hung (Host)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

